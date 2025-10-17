IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Qualified Candidates Eligible For Mains Exam; Get Direct Link Here

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 | Official Website

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) issued the preliminary IBPS SO Prelims 2025 result on Friday. The candidates who wrote the IBPS SO Prelims 2025, held on August 30, 2025, can now download their scorecards online at the official site ibps.in.

Candidates will need to provide their registration number, password, and captcha to access the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025.

This hiring exercise is designed to recruit more than 1,000 posts in various Specialist Officer positions across participating banks, such as Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Marketing Officer, and Rajbhasha Adhikari.

The IBPS SO prelims scorecard comprises the candidate's name according to registration, position applied for, exam name (CRP SPL-XV), registration number and roll number, category or sub-category (General/SC/ST/OBC/EWS/HI/OC/VI/ID), and qualifying status for the mains examination.

What's Next?

Candidates who get selected in prelims are qualified for the Mains examination, to be held in December 2025 (dates not finalised yet). The admit cards for the mains examination will be made available 15 days prior to the exam. Candidates should keep an eye on ibps.in regularly.

IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern

For Law, IT, Agriculture, HR, and Marketing Officer positions:

Professional Knowledge: 60 questions, 60 marks, English & Hindi, 45 minutes

For Rajbhasha Adhikari:

Professional Knowledge (Objective): 45 questions, 60 marks, English & Hindi, 30 minutes

Professional Knowledge (Descriptive): 2 questions, English & Hindi, 30 minutes

IBPS SO candidates will be selected on the basis of Prelims, Mains, and Interviews performance. Candidates who clear all the stages only will be recruited by various participating banks.

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the registration number and password on the portal

Step 4: The IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 Direct Link