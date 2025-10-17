NEET Super Speciality 2025 Examination Postponed, New Dates Announced; Check Details

NBEMS NEET SS Exam Dates | Image: Canva

NBEMS NEET SS Exam Dates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the rescheduling of the NEET Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2025 examinations. With the approvals of the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the examinations will be conducted on December 27 and 28, 2025, instead of the previously scheduled November 7 and 8.

Exam Timings and Details

The NEET SS 2025 examination will be held in two sessions per day:

Morning: 9:00 am to 11:30 am

Afternoon: 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

The national-level entrance examination is required for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB super-speciality courses at institutions in India.

Aspirants seeking clarification can approach NBEMS on 011-45593000 or the online communication platform at exam.natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Registration Starts

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has made Round 1 registration for NEET PG 2025 counselling available from today, October 17, 2025. Eligible candidates who have passed NEET PG 2025 and obtained a qualifying percentile can register via the official MCC website.

The counselling brochure, specifying seat intake, admission process, and process of counselling, is now available online. Students are requested to go through the brochure thoroughly before finalising registration.

NEET SS Exam Date 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET SS exam schedule PDF

Step 3: The NEET SS Exam Date 2025 Schedule PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the NEET SS Exam Date 2025 Schedule PDF and take a printout for future reference.