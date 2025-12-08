 SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 Soon; Here's How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 Soon; Here's How To Download

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 Soon; Here's How To Download

The tentative answer key and response sheet for the CHSL 2025 Tier 1 recruitment exam will be released soon on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The SSC CHSL test was held in around 50 shifts from November 12 to 30, 2025. This year, about 30.7 lakh candidates took the exam to fill 3,131 positions in Group C.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 Soon | Canva

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is anticipated to release the tentative answer key and response sheet for the CHSL 2025 Tier 1 recruitment exam shortly. Applicants who took the exam can receive their results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025: How to download?

To download the answer key, please follow the procedures below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

FPJ Shorts
India Welcomes UK Sanctions On Pro-Khalistan Extremist Networks Linked To Babbar Khalsa
India Welcomes UK Sanctions On Pro-Khalistan Extremist Networks Linked To Babbar Khalsa
Indian Navy Hosts Beating Retreat & Tattoo Ceremony At Gateway Of India | Watch
Indian Navy Hosts Beating Retreat & Tattoo Ceremony At Gateway Of India | Watch
'Burnout Is Not A Badge of Honour': NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule As Right To Disconnect Bill Is Pushed In Parliament
'Burnout Is Not A Badge of Honour': NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule As Right To Disconnect Bill Is Pushed In Parliament
Ashes 2025-26: England's Barmy Army Member Trying To Reach Australia Without Flying Gets Stuck In Singapore; Seeks Help | VIDEO
Ashes 2025-26: England's Barmy Army Member Trying To Reach Australia Without Flying Gets Stuck In Singapore; Seeks Help | VIDEO

Step 2: Click on the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025: How to raise an objection?

To challenge the tentative key, please complete these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, log in using the details such as user ID and password.

Step 3: Next, click on the answer key objection link and then select the question the applicant wishes to challenge.

Step 4: Now, enter the valid arguments, upload supporting documents (if required), and then submit the objection.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Read Also
Lucknow University Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download
article-image

Note: After the objection window closes, the topic experts will assess each applicant's challenges. In the event of objection, applicants can file objections to the answer key online by providing the necessary information.

If any of them are judged to be valid, a revised/final answer key will be released, from which the SSC CHSL tier 1 results 2025 will be announced.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025

The SSC CHSL test was held in around 50 shifts from November 12 to 30, 2025. This year, about 30.7 lakh candidates took the exam to fill 3,131 positions in Group C.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Australia’s UNSW Sydney Gets UGC Nod To Open Campus In Bengaluru; First Classes To Begin August...

Australia’s UNSW Sydney Gets UGC Nod To Open Campus In Bengaluru; First Classes To Begin August...

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 Soon; Here's How To Download

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 Soon; Here's How To Download

Lucknow University Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download

Lucknow University Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download

'1191 Posts Lying Vacant In SAI, Recruitment Process Initiated': Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya...

'1191 Posts Lying Vacant In SAI, Recruitment Process Initiated': Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya...

MCC NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025: 2620 Seats Added In MD, MS And DNB; Check Details Here

MCC NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025: 2620 Seats Added In MD, MS And DNB; Check Details Here