SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 Soon; Here's How To Download

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 Soon | Canva

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is anticipated to release the tentative answer key and response sheet for the CHSL 2025 Tier 1 recruitment exam shortly. Applicants who took the exam can receive their results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025: How to download?

To download the answer key, please follow the procedures below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025: How to raise an objection?

To challenge the tentative key, please complete these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, log in using the details such as user ID and password.

Step 3: Next, click on the answer key objection link and then select the question the applicant wishes to challenge.

Step 4: Now, enter the valid arguments, upload supporting documents (if required), and then submit the objection.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Note: After the objection window closes, the topic experts will assess each applicant's challenges. In the event of objection, applicants can file objections to the answer key online by providing the necessary information.

If any of them are judged to be valid, a revised/final answer key will be released, from which the SSC CHSL tier 1 results 2025 will be announced.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025

The SSC CHSL test was held in around 50 shifts from November 12 to 30, 2025. This year, about 30.7 lakh candidates took the exam to fill 3,131 positions in Group C.