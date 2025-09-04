 Arunachal Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Girl From Sarli Village Becomes First Beneficiary of Indian Army's Sainik School Mentorship Program
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationArunachal Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Girl From Sarli Village Becomes First Beneficiary of Indian Army's Sainik School Mentorship Program

Arunachal Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Girl From Sarli Village Becomes First Beneficiary of Indian Army's Sainik School Mentorship Program

In an inspiring story of determination and opportunity, Milli Yabi, a 12-year-old girl from the remote tribal village of Sarli in Arunachal Pradesh, has secured admission to Sainik School Siang. Her success is a proud milestone for the region and a shining example of how guidance and opportunity can transform lives.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Arunachal Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Girl From Sarli Village Becomes First Beneficiary of Indian Army's Sainik School Mentorship Program | X @prodefgau

Kurung Kumey (Arunachal Pradesh): In an inspiring story of determination and opportunity, Milli Yabi, a 12-year-old girl from the remote tribal village of Sarli in Arunachal Pradesh, has secured admission to Sainik School Siang.

Her success is a proud milestone for the region and a shining example of how guidance and opportunity can transform lives.

About Sarli

According to an official press release from the Indian Army, Sarli, a border village with a population of around 1,500, lies nearly 350 km from Itanagar. Despite its isolation and limited educational resources, children here remain motivated to join the Armed Forces, inspired by the dedication of Indian Army personnel posted in their area.

FPJ Shorts
Back-To-Back Daring Robberies In Jamshedpur Spark Fear As Businessmen And Locals Demand Action
Back-To-Back Daring Robberies In Jamshedpur Spark Fear As Businessmen And Locals Demand Action
Truck Overloaded With Hay Overturns On Car At National Highway In UP, Family Narrowly Escapes; Horrifying Visuals
Truck Overloaded With Hay Overturns On Car At National Highway In UP, Family Narrowly Escapes; Horrifying Visuals
Mumbai: Railway Police Arrest Two, Recover ₹22 Lakh From Train Theft Gang
Mumbai: Railway Police Arrest Two, Recover ₹22 Lakh From Train Theft Gang
How To Get ChatGPT To Recommend Your Products First: A Step-By-Step Guide
How To Get ChatGPT To Recommend Your Products First: A Step-By-Step Guide
Read Also
NIRF Ranking 2025: NLSIU Bengaluru Tops Law Category, NLU Delhi Second; Here Are India’s Top 5 Law...
article-image
Read Also
NIRF Ranking 2025: Hindu College, Miranda House, Hans Raj Shine As Delhi Tops College Rankings
article-image

Recognising this spirit, the Indian Army's Spear Corps launched a comprehensive mentorship initiative in May 2024 to prepare students from border villages for the NTA-conducted Sainik School entrance examinations.

About The Mentorship Initiative

Under this programme, 33 students from Classes 5 and 8 across remote villages were identified and given structured support that included 88 classes, 18 mock tests, and extensive counselling between September 2024 and April 2025.

Students also benefited from an Integration and Motivational Tour, where they interacted with the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and visited key institutions. The Army further assisted in documentation and escorted students to Itanagar for the entrance exam in April 2025.

The results were unprecedented: 32 of the 33 children qualified at the national level. With counselling still underway, Milli Yabi emerged as the first candidate to secure admission, achieving final selection to Sainik School East Siang on 18 August 2025. The Army remains hopeful that an additional 4-6 children will gain admission in the upcoming rounds.

Read Also
From Pencils To Notebooks: Here Are Key Stationery Items Now Free Of GST - DETAILS
article-image

Her journey demonstrates that with mentorship and opportunity, even the most remote villages can produce future leaders.

One day, Milli may go on to qualify for the prestigious NDA Khadakwasla and proudly serve the nation in uniform. This year-long sustained initiative highlights the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to Nation Building and its enduring belief in the Nation First Approach, the release stated.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Urges Teachers To Instill 'Swadeshi' Values & Environmental Awareness In...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Urges Teachers To Instill 'Swadeshi' Values & Environmental Awareness In...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Mulls Legal Route To Appoint 'Tainted' 2016 SSC Teachers To Group C,...

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Mulls Legal Route To Appoint 'Tainted' 2016 SSC Teachers To Group C,...

South Korea's Former First Lady Kim Keon Hee Loses Teaching License Following Degree Cancellation

South Korea's Former First Lady Kim Keon Hee Loses Teaching License Following Degree Cancellation

IGNOU Tops NIRF 2025 Rankings In Open Universities Category

IGNOU Tops NIRF 2025 Rankings In Open Universities Category

Rajasthan HC Grants Bail To Naresh Meena In Jhalawar School Roof Collapse Protest Case

Rajasthan HC Grants Bail To Naresh Meena In Jhalawar School Roof Collapse Protest Case