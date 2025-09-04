Arunachal Pradesh: 12-Year-Old Girl From Sarli Village Becomes First Beneficiary of Indian Army's Sainik School Mentorship Program | X @prodefgau

Kurung Kumey (Arunachal Pradesh): In an inspiring story of determination and opportunity, Milli Yabi, a 12-year-old girl from the remote tribal village of Sarli in Arunachal Pradesh, has secured admission to Sainik School Siang.

Her success is a proud milestone for the region and a shining example of how guidance and opportunity can transform lives.

About Sarli

According to an official press release from the Indian Army, Sarli, a border village with a population of around 1,500, lies nearly 350 km from Itanagar. Despite its isolation and limited educational resources, children here remain motivated to join the Armed Forces, inspired by the dedication of Indian Army personnel posted in their area.

From Sarli to Sainik School.



12-yr-old Milli Yabi from remote border village Sarli, Arunachal, secures admission to Sainik School Siang under #SpearCorps mentorship initiative.



Her success embodies border communities’ aspirations & #IndianArmy commitment to nation-building. pic.twitter.com/L4MtxVBGjg — PRO, Defence, Guwahati (@prodefgau) September 4, 2025

Recognising this spirit, the Indian Army's Spear Corps launched a comprehensive mentorship initiative in May 2024 to prepare students from border villages for the NTA-conducted Sainik School entrance examinations.

About The Mentorship Initiative

Under this programme, 33 students from Classes 5 and 8 across remote villages were identified and given structured support that included 88 classes, 18 mock tests, and extensive counselling between September 2024 and April 2025.

Students also benefited from an Integration and Motivational Tour, where they interacted with the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and visited key institutions. The Army further assisted in documentation and escorted students to Itanagar for the entrance exam in April 2025.

The results were unprecedented: 32 of the 33 children qualified at the national level. With counselling still underway, Milli Yabi emerged as the first candidate to secure admission, achieving final selection to Sainik School East Siang on 18 August 2025. The Army remains hopeful that an additional 4-6 children will gain admission in the upcoming rounds.

Her journey demonstrates that with mentorship and opportunity, even the most remote villages can produce future leaders.

One day, Milli may go on to qualify for the prestigious NDA Khadakwasla and proudly serve the nation in uniform. This year-long sustained initiative highlights the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to Nation Building and its enduring belief in the Nation First Approach, the release stated.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)