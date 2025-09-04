NIRF Ranking 2025: NLSIU Bengaluru Tops Law Category, NLU Delhi Second; Here Are India’s Top 5 Law Universities

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education on September 4 announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, and once again, law colleges attracted close scrutiny by prospective students. This year, the rankings were announced in 17 categories that include law, medical, management, and engineering, among others.

In the law category, National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, maintained its position at number one, and this was a continuation of the long reign of this institution. National Law University (NLU), Delhi, took the second position. NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, took the third place, further solidifying the southern region's hold on legal education.

Here are the Top Five Law Institutions in NIRF 2025:

National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru – Rank 1

National Law University (NLU), Delhi – Rank 2

NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad – Rank 3

The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata – Rank 4

Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar – Rank 5

In order to give students, educators, and policymakers a complete view of an institution's performance, the NIRF platform evaluates colleges and universities based on a number of criteria, including teaching, learning, research output, graduation outcomes, outreach, inclusion, and perception.

Over the past ten years, NIRF has evolved beyond a simple celebration of traditional academic excellence, pushing colleges to embrace diversity, innovation, and global competitiveness in line with India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.