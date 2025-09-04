 NIRF Ranking 2025: NLSIU Bengaluru Tops Law Category, NLU Delhi Second; Here Are India’s Top 5 Law Universities
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNIRF Ranking 2025: NLSIU Bengaluru Tops Law Category, NLU Delhi Second; Here Are India’s Top 5 Law Universities

NIRF Ranking 2025: NLSIU Bengaluru Tops Law Category, NLU Delhi Second; Here Are India’s Top 5 Law Universities

The NIRF Rankings 2025 placed NLSIU Bengaluru at the top in the law category, followed by NLU Delhi and NALSAR Hyderabad. WBNUJS Kolkata and GNLU Gandhinagar complete the top five, reaffirming NLUs as leaders in legal education.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 02:33 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education on September 4 announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, and once again, law colleges attracted close scrutiny by prospective students. This year, the rankings were announced in 17 categories that include law, medical, management, and engineering, among others.

In the law category, National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, maintained its position at number one, and this was a continuation of the long reign of this institution. National Law University (NLU), Delhi, took the second position. NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, took the third place, further solidifying the southern region's hold on legal education.

Here are the Top Five Law Institutions in NIRF 2025:

National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru – Rank 1

FPJ Shorts
Ganpati Visarjan In London: Swans Bid Goodbye To Bappa; Devotees Say Farewell With Garba & Dhol-Tasha
Ganpati Visarjan In London: Swans Bid Goodbye To Bappa; Devotees Say Farewell With Garba & Dhol-Tasha
From Haircuts To Yoga Classes, GST Cut Promises Relief — But Will Prices Actually Drop?
From Haircuts To Yoga Classes, GST Cut Promises Relief — But Will Prices Actually Drop?
What Did Putin & PM Modi Discuss In That 45-Minute Car Ride? Here's What The Russian President Revealed
What Did Putin & PM Modi Discuss In That 45-Minute Car Ride? Here's What The Russian President Revealed
Gurugram: Man Lifts Scooter Over Head To Beat Traffic Jam – VIDEO Goes Viral
Gurugram: Man Lifts Scooter Over Head To Beat Traffic Jam – VIDEO Goes Viral

National Law University (NLU), Delhi – Rank 2

NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad – Rank 3

The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata – Rank 4

Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar – Rank 5

In order to give students, educators, and policymakers a complete view of an institution's performance, the NIRF platform evaluates colleges and universities based on a number of criteria, including teaching, learning, research output, graduation outcomes, outreach, inclusion, and perception.

Over the past ten years, NIRF has evolved beyond a simple celebration of traditional academic excellence, pushing colleges to embrace diversity, innovation, and global competitiveness in line with India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NIRF Ranking 2025: Check Top Skill Universities, Leading SDG Institutes & Best Agriculture...

NIRF Ranking 2025: Check Top Skill Universities, Leading SDG Institutes & Best Agriculture...

NIRF Ranking 2025: NLSIU Bengaluru Tops Law Category, NLU Delhi Second; Here Are India’s Top 5 Law...

NIRF Ranking 2025: NLSIU Bengaluru Tops Law Category, NLU Delhi Second; Here Are India’s Top 5 Law...

From Pencils To Notebooks: Here Are Key Stationery Items Now Free Of GST - DETAILS

From Pencils To Notebooks: Here Are Key Stationery Items Now Free Of GST - DETAILS

NIRF Ranking 2025: Hindu College, Miranda House, Hans Raj Shine As Delhi Tops College Rankings

NIRF Ranking 2025: Hindu College, Miranda House, Hans Raj Shine As Delhi Tops College Rankings

Mumbai Institutions Make Mark In NIRF Ranking 2025; IIT Bombay, IIM Mumbai, ICT Among Top-Ranked

Mumbai Institutions Make Mark In NIRF Ranking 2025; IIT Bombay, IIM Mumbai, ICT Among Top-Ranked