 Pakistan: Four Baloch Students Forcibly Disappeared From Sindh Agriculture University Hostel, Families And Rights Groups Demand Answers
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistan: Four Baloch Students Forcibly Disappeared From Sindh Agriculture University Hostel, Families And Rights Groups Demand Answers

Pakistan: Four Baloch Students Forcibly Disappeared From Sindh Agriculture University Hostel, Families And Rights Groups Demand Answers

According to The Balochistan Post, the men entered the hostel premises and detained the students, who had recently arrived in Tando Jam for academic purposes in the Agriculture Department. The sudden abduction has sparked deep concern among the student community.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Four Baloch students were allegedly forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces from the hostel of Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, Hyderabad. | X @lochi_gulsher

Balochistan: In a troubling incident, four Baloch students were allegedly forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces from the hostel of Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, as reported by The Balochistan Post..

The group was taken to an undisclosed location, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

According to The Balochistan Post, the men entered the hostel premises and detained the students, who had recently arrived in Tando Jam for academic purposes in the Agriculture Department. The sudden abduction has sparked deep concern among the student community.

The missing youths have been identified as Imran, son of Saifullah; Aftab, son of Ghulam Mustafa; and Mehrullah, son of Muhammad Qasim, all hailing from Wadh in Khuzdar district, as well as Shoaib, son of Abdul Hayee, a resident of Surab. Families of the students have reportedly received no official information regarding their detention or location, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

FPJ Shorts
Shocking: Female Referee Vanessa Ceballos Slapped By Player During Football Match In Colombia; Video
Shocking: Female Referee Vanessa Ceballos Slapped By Player During Football Match In Colombia; Video
NIRF Ranking 2025: IIM Ahmedabad Leads Management Institutes For Sixth Year; Here Are List Of India’s Top 10 Management Institutes
NIRF Ranking 2025: IIM Ahmedabad Leads Management Institutes For Sixth Year; Here Are List Of India’s Top 10 Management Institutes
UPSC To Establish Centre Of Excellence As Repository Of Best Practices Ahead Of Centenary Year Celebrations
UPSC To Establish Centre Of Excellence As Repository Of Best Practices Ahead Of Centenary Year Celebrations
Mumbai: BMC Plans To Hand Over 8 Swimming Pools To Private Operators Under PPP Model
Mumbai: BMC Plans To Hand Over 8 Swimming Pools To Private Operators Under PPP Model
Read Also
'Missing Minute' Of Epstein Jail Footage Found, Contradicts Bondi's Claim Of Deleted CCTV Footage -...
article-image

Human rights organisations and Baloch groups have repeatedly raised alarm over what they describe as a surge in enforced disappearances targeting young Baloch. Paank, the right wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), recently revealed that 785 individuals have gone missing in Balochistan since the beginning of 2025, most of them students and youth.

On the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, Amnesty International highlighted the plight of Baloch students, urging Islamabad to disclose the whereabouts of those who have disappeared. The organisation condemned enforced disappearances as a "heinous practice that must end," a sentiment echoed by several rights groups.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), in a fact-finding mission, warned that enforced disappearances in Balochistan persist without accountability and continue to deepen mistrust between citizens and the state.

As families and rights defenders demand answers, the silence of authorities over the fate of the four missing students reflects a wider climate of impunity in cases of enforced disappearance, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Russian President Vladimir Putin Signals Willingness To Host Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy In...

Russian President Vladimir Putin Signals Willingness To Host Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy In...

Donald Trump To Host Tech CEOs Dinner At White House Today, Elon Musk Not On The List: Who All Are...

Donald Trump To Host Tech CEOs Dinner At White House Today, Elon Musk Not On The List: Who All Are...

Pakistan: Four Baloch Students Forcibly Disappeared From Sindh Agriculture University Hostel,...

Pakistan: Four Baloch Students Forcibly Disappeared From Sindh Agriculture University Hostel,...

'Missing Minute' Of Epstein Jail Footage Found, Contradicts Bondi's Claim Of Deleted CCTV Footage -...

'Missing Minute' Of Epstein Jail Footage Found, Contradicts Bondi's Claim Of Deleted CCTV Footage -...

‘2 Numberi’: Pakistan’s Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Trolled For Claiming To Have Installed Portable...

‘2 Numberi’: Pakistan’s Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Trolled For Claiming To Have Installed Portable...