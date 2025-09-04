'Missing Minute' Of Epstein Jail Footage Found, Contradicts Bondi's Claim Of Deleted CCTV Footage - WATCH | X/@ShadowofEzra

Washington DC: The long-speculated "missing minute" of surveillance footage from outside Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell on the night he died has been found and it contradicts the previous claims that it was recorded over.

The video, released by the US House Oversight Committee on Tuesday, September 2, forms part of a trove of more than 33,000 pages and several hours of previously unseen material tied to the late financier’s 2019 death in custody.

The footage, which fills the 11:59 pm to midnight gap from August 10, 2019, had fuelled years of speculation. The missing time stamp had been cited by conspiracy theorists as evidence of foul play, and was publicly supported by then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, who had claimed the prison’s CCTV system was routinely reset every 24 hours, causing routine overwrites.

Have a look at it here:

The missing minute from Jeffrey Epstein’s surveillance footage has finally been released.



The original tape jumped from 11:58 p.m. straight to midnight—but the recovered clip reveals guards walking toward Epstein’s cell at 11:59:39, just seconds before midnight. pic.twitter.com/fi4yXML24X — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 2, 2025

Footage Shows Routine Activity, No Disturbance

The recovered segment, now confirmed to be part of the full surveillance archive held by federal agencies, shows nothing unusual, with a few guards visible moving in the corridor outside Epstein’s cell. Epstein was later found unresponsive at around 6:30 am.

Carrie Johnson of CBS reported that the Justice Department, Bureau of Prisons and the FBI all had full access to the complete recording, including the once-unaccounted-for 60 seconds. Tuesday’s video release supports that claim.

In addition to the corridor footage, new visuals show Epstein being escorted by prison guards through the facility to make a phone call.

There has been no public comment yet from Bondi’s office or the FBI.

Congress Asks for Full Disclosure

The release of the footage comes amid renewed scrutiny of the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein case. Republican Congressman Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna filed a petition this week demanding the full release of Epstein-related documents.

Massie criticised House Speaker Mike Johnson, accusing him of stalling transparency efforts. "He is afraid of President Donald Trump," Massie told Fox News Digital.

Several survivors of Epstein’s abuse are expected to speak at a rally in Washington this week, calling for accountability and broader justice reform.