Who Is Gunther Hehlinger-Jahn? Austrian Economist Who Called Far Dismantling India Into Ex-India

Austrian economist Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn, who also chairs the NATO Enlargement Committee, has sparked outrage in India by calling to "dismantle India into Ex-India".

A screenshot of Gunther's X post has surfaced on social media, drawing condemnation from Indian political leaders and ordinary citizens alike after he shared a controversial map of India.

In the purported post, Gunther wrote, "I call to dismantle India into Ex-India. Narendra Modi is Russian man. We need friend of freedom for Khalistan."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The map shared by Gunther depicted Indian territories as belonging to Pakistan, Nepal, Khalistan, and Bangladesh.

Gunther's X account has been withheld in India, however, the screenshot of his post has gone viral in the country, sparking outrage among netizens.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has responded sharply to Gunther's post. Responding to a post that shared the screenshot, she wrote: "What insanity is this? The Ministry of External Affairs must take this up with the Austrian Embassy."

Who is Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn?

Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn is an Austrian economist and political activist who serves as President of the Austrian Committee for NATO membership of Ukraine, Kosovo, Bosnia, and Austria. He also holds a board position with the Action Group for Regional Economic Integration of Southern Balkans. Fehlinger-Jahn is known for his advocacy of Western support for Ukraine, NATO and EU expansion, and his hardline anti-Russia positions that include supporting the country's fragmentation. He actively criticises Austria's neutrality policy and maintains.