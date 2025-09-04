 Who Is Gunther Hehlinger-Jahn? Austrian Economist Who Called Far Dismantling India Into Ex-India
Who Is Gunther Hehlinger-Jahn? Austrian Economist Who Called Far Dismantling India Into Ex-India

Fehlinger-Jahn is known for his advocacy of Western support for Ukraine, NATO and EU expansion, and his hardline anti-Russia positions that include supporting the country's fragmentation.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 02:14 PM IST
article-image

Austrian economist Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn, who also chairs the NATO Enlargement Committee, has sparked outrage in India by calling to "dismantle India into Ex-India".

A screenshot of Gunther's X post has surfaced on social media, drawing condemnation from Indian political leaders and ordinary citizens alike after he shared a controversial map of India.

In the purported post, Gunther wrote, "I call to dismantle India into Ex-India. Narendra Modi is Russian man. We need friend of freedom for Khalistan."

The map shared by Gunther depicted Indian territories as belonging to Pakistan, Nepal, Khalistan, and Bangladesh.

Gunther's X account has been withheld in India, however, the screenshot of his post has gone viral in the country, sparking outrage among netizens.

article-image

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has responded sharply to Gunther's post. Responding to a post that shared the screenshot, she wrote: "What insanity is this? The Ministry of External Affairs must take this up with the Austrian Embassy."

Who is Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn?

Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn is an Austrian economist and political activist who serves as President of the Austrian Committee for NATO membership of Ukraine, Kosovo, Bosnia, and Austria. He also holds a board position with the Action Group for Regional Economic Integration of Southern Balkans. Fehlinger-Jahn is known for his advocacy of Western support for Ukraine, NATO and EU expansion, and his hardline anti-Russia positions that include supporting the country's fragmentation. He actively criticises Austria's neutrality policy and maintains.

