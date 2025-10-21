 'Ties With India Independent': Afghanistan Defense Minister Rejects Pakistan's Claim Of 'Delhi's Role' In Recent Tensions
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Ties With India Independent': Afghanistan Defense Minister Rejects Pakistan's Claim Of 'Delhi's Role' In Recent Tensions

'Ties With India Independent': Afghanistan Defense Minister Rejects Pakistan's Claim Of 'Delhi's Role' In Recent Tensions

Mujahid also discussed Afghanistan-Pakistan relations, stating that Kabul aims to develop ties with Islamabad based on good neighbourly conduct and trade growth.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
Afghanistan's Defence Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid |

Afghanistan's Defence Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid has strongly dismissed Pakistan's claims connecting India to regional instability, describing them as "baseless, irrational, and unacceptable."

He stated that Kabul conducts its international relations autonomously and will enhance cooperation with India in accordance with its national priorities.

"These charges lack foundation. Our policy will never permit our territory to be used against other nations. We engage with India as a sovereign country and will bolster those connections within our national interest framework," Mujahid told Al Jazeera.

Mujahid also discussed Afghanistan-Pakistan relations, stating that Kabul aims to develop ties with Islamabad based on good neighbourly conduct and trade growth. "Afghanistan and Pakistan are neighbouring nations. Discord between them benefits no one. Their relationship must be built on mutual respect and neighbourly principles," he stated.

FPJ Shorts
Possible Terror Attack Averted; 2 Held With RPG, Launcher
Possible Terror Attack Averted; 2 Held With RPG, Launcher
Uttarakhand Records Remarkable Improvement In Air Quality During Diwali 2025
Uttarakhand Records Remarkable Improvement In Air Quality During Diwali 2025
Daniel Naroditsky Death: Arkady Dvorkovic Announces FIDE Will Establish Special Prize In Memory Of American Chess Grandmaster
Daniel Naroditsky Death: Arkady Dvorkovic Announces FIDE Will Establish Special Prize In Memory Of American Chess Grandmaster
Mumbai-Based Air India Safety Auditor Found Dead In Gurugram PG Accommodation
Mumbai-Based Air India Safety Auditor Found Dead In Gurugram PG Accommodation
Read Also
'50-60 Saal Se Hum Unka Khayal Rakh Rahe Hai': Shahid Afridi Reminds Afghanistan Of Pakistan’s...
article-image

Regarding the Doha agreement, Mujahid mentioned that a forthcoming meeting in Turkey will concentrate on executing and overseeing the accord. He cautioned that Pakistan's failure to comply could generate difficulties and urged mediating nations such as Turkey and Qatar to help ensure compliance.

Mujahid also outlined Afghanistan's policy, which he said opposes supporting armed factions against any nation, including Pakistan, whilst emphasising that Afghans will "courageously" protect their country if attacked.

Afghanistan and Pakistan have experienced tense relations since US-led forces withdrew and the Taliban government returned to power. Recent border confrontations have resulted in dozens of deaths and extensive destruction.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ties With India Independent': Afghanistan Defense Minister Rejects Pakistan's Claim Of 'Delhi's...

'Ties With India Independent': Afghanistan Defense Minister Rejects Pakistan's Claim Of 'Delhi's...

India Plans ₹10,000 Crore Deal With Russia For S-400 Missiles

India Plans ₹10,000 Crore Deal With Russia For S-400 Missiles

'End Will Be Fast, Furious & Brutal If...': US President Donald Trump Issues Another Warning To...

'End Will Be Fast, Furious & Brutal If...': US President Donald Trump Issues Another Warning To...

Google Temporarily Shuts New York Office After Bed Bug Infestation; Staff Asked To Work From Home

Google Temporarily Shuts New York Office After Bed Bug Infestation; Staff Asked To Work From Home

'Keep Dreaming...': Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Rejects President Trump’s Offer...

'Keep Dreaming...': Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Rejects President Trump’s Offer...