US President Donald Trump Hosts Diwali Celebrations At White House, Calls PM Modi a 'Great Person' – Video

Washington, Oct 22 (IANS) US President Donald Trump hosted a special Diwali event at the White House, where he termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a great person” and said he loves “the people of India.”

About The Event

The event was attended by the Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra, the new US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, FBI Director Kash Patel and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Leading business leaders from the Indian diaspora were also part of the celebrations.

President @realDonaldTrump lights the diyas in celebration of Diwali 🪔🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RQ5Kl2GSev — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) October 21, 2025

Trump lit the diya in the Oval Office, calling it “a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness” and extended his “warmest wishes to the people of India.”

“It's knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. During Diwali, revellers recall ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed and captives freed. The glow of the diya flame reminds us to seek the path of wisdom and to work with diligence and to always give thanks for our many blessings,” he added.

The Indian Ambassador thanked President Trump for opening up the White House to mark the festival of Diwali.

President Trump Participates in a Diwali Celebration https://t.co/lkg9OrCpYX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 21, 2025

“Mr. President, let me start first of all by expressing a deep sense of gratitude for opening up White House, Oval Office, your home to mark Diwali's festival of lights, which is celebrated by one-fifth of humanity….You are showcasing the strength of diversity through this celebration. So it's truly a great honour. On behalf of my Prime Minister and my own behalf, wish you and your loved one, very, very happy Diwali greetings, particularly to over 5 million-strong Indian diaspora in the US and I close by making a wish, which is what we do for Diwali. We wish that the light of Diwali continues to shine on your success and on the strength of India,” he noted.

FBI Director Kash Patel, one of the most prominent Indian Americans serving in the Trump administration, praised Trump for celebrating Diwali at the White House.

“It's an honour to be a first-generation Indian-American…Under your leadership, so many more millions of Americans are living that dream, and to celebrate here in the Oval Office on Diwali, which you said…is a triumph of good over evil. It's just an incredible honour. It's incredibly humbling. Indian Americans around the world, Indians around the world are thrilled that you are such a profound leader in sharing this diversity with the world,” he added.

While speaking to reporters, Trump claimed he spoke to Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday and the two sides are “working on some great deals between our countries.”

“I just spoke to your Prime Minister today. We had a great conversation. We talked about trade. We talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade. He's very interested in that,” he said.

Trump also reiterated that he had been assured that India is “not going to buy much oil from Russia.”

“We just have a very good relationship, and he's not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as with Russia, Ukraine. And as you know, they're not going to be buying too much oil. So, they've got it way back, and they're continuing to cut it way back,” he emphasised.

While India has started buying Russian oil in the last few years, China is Moscow’s biggest energy buyer.

The Trump administration imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India in August for purchasing Russian oil while taking no action against China.

On whether he would impose additional tariffs on China for purchasing Russian energy, Trump said Beijing would likely be paying 155 per cent tariffs from November 1 in retaliation for export controls on rare earths.

“As of November 1, China will have about 155 per cent tariffs I don't think it's sustainable for them. So, I want to be nice to China, but China has been very rough with us,” he noted.

