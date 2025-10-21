Trump-Putin Meet: White House Dismisses Speculation, Says 'No Plans In Immediate Future'

US President Donald Trump (L) & Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) | File Pic

Washington DC: White House officials on Tuesday confirmed that US President Donald Trump has no immediate plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. The confirmation comes days after POTUS had said that the two would meet in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

There are "no plans" for US President Donald Trump to meet Russia's Vladimir Putin "in the immediate future", a White House official said speaking to news agency Reuters.

A preparatory meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov was due to be held this week, but the White House stated the two had had a "productive" call and that a meeting was no longer "necessary."

"Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Lavrov had a productive call. Therefore, an additional in-person meeting between the Secretary and Foreign Minister is not necessary," the White House official said.

The White House did not share any further details on why the talks had been paused.

Trump had discussed a Budapest summit over the phone with the Russian President, a day before meeting Ukraine's Zelensky in the White House.

Reportedly, his talks with Zelensky had been a "shouting match", with reports suggesting Trump had pushed him to give up large areas of territory in eastern Ukraine as part of a deal with Russia.

The change of plans is seen as an acknowledgment by the White House that the gulf between Russia and Ukraine is too wide to bridge for a deal to end the war.