'End Will Be Fast, Furious & Brutal If...': US President Donald Trump Issues Another Warning To Hamas

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump issued another stern warning to Hamas, stating any further violation of the fragile ceasefire in Gaza would trigger a response that would be “fast, furious, and brutal.”

The ceasefire was presented as the first stage in a peace plan that calls for Hamas to disarm and Gaza to be handed over to a transitional government.

"Numerous of our NOW GREAT ALLIES in the Middle East, and areas surrounding the Middle East, have explicitly and strongly, with great enthusiasm, informed me that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to go into GAZA with a heavy force and "straighten our Hamas" if Hamas continues to act badly, in violation of their agreement with us," POTUS said.

Trump's remarks , come amid fears that the US-brokered ceasefire could collapse after a renewed burst of violence in the region.

"The love and spirit for the Middle East has not been seen like this in a thousand years! It is beautiful thing to behold! I told these countries, and Israel, 'NOT YET!' There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right. If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL!" he added.

He further said,"Would like to thank all of those countries that called to help. Also I would like to thank the great and powerful country of Indonesia and its wonderful leader, for all of the help they have shown and given to the Middle East, and to the U.S.A. TO Everyone."

Trump’s had met with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Sharm el-Sheikh during the Gaza peace summit earlier this month.Subianto has taken a key role in peace efforts, recently offering to deploy 20,000 troops to help secure Gaza.

“We’ve sent aid, we’ve dispatched ships, and we’ve flown Hercules aircraft multiple times,” Subianto had said earlier in the month, pledging Indonesia’s continued support for stablity in the region.