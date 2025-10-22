US President Donald Trump Mispronounces Indian Ambassador’s Name At White House Diwali Celebrations, Calls Him 'Vinay Kwatru'

Washington DC (US): A light-hearted moment stole the spotlight at the White House Diwali celebrations when US President Donald Trump struggled to pronounce the name of Indian Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra.
While greeting dignitaries at the event, Trump addressed him as “Vinay Kwatru,” drawing smiles from those present. Realising the slip soon after, Trump chuckled and said, “Oh, I wasn’t too far on that,” as the room burst into applause.
The mispronunciation quickly became the talking point of the evening, overshadowing even the formalities of the event. Trump, however, smoothly moved on, lauding Indian-American leaders and praising India’s growing global influence. “We are proud of the incredible Indian-American CEOs, from Adobe to Micron Technology, who are leading some of the world’s top companies,” he said, calling the community a vital part of America’s success story.
The special Diwali celebration, held in the Oval Office, was attended by Ambassador Vinay Kwatra, US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor, FBI Director Kash Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and several prominent Indian-origin business figures.
Donald Trump Lights Diya, Calls Modi Great Person
Lighting a diya to mark the occasion, Trump described Diwali as “a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness.” He said, “It’s knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. The glow of the diya reminds us to seek wisdom, work hard, and be thankful for our blessings.”
During his remarks, Trump also extended warm greetings to the people of India, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “a great person” and expressing his admiration for “the people of India.”
Ambassador Kwatra, taking the moment in stride, thanked Trump for hosting the celebration and for “opening the doors of the White House to the festival of lights.” He said, “You are showcasing the strength of diversity through this celebration. On behalf of Prime Minister Modi and the Indian community in the US, I extend Diwali greetings and wish that the light of Diwali continues to shine on your success and on the strength of India.”