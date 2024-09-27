'CCTV Mandatory in Schools': CBSE Releases New Guidelines for Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2025

Representative image |

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has mandated CCTV cameras in all the exam halls for the upcoming class 10 and 12 board exams in 2025. This rule applies to all the schools who are affiliated with the CBSE.

The letter sent to head teachers and principals of schools states that the class 10 and 12 board exams will be given in rooms with CCTV.

"The Board has decided that all the schools that would be fixed as examination centers must have the facility of closed-circuit television (CCTV). If any school does not have a CCTV facility, the school will not be considered for fixing the examination centre," read the notice addressing the school principals.

Why The CCTV Rule?

The CBSE has anticipated that around 44 lakh students will appear for the Class 10 and 12 examinations this year.

The new policy aims to ensure the integrity of the examination and also maintain fairness of the process by providing clear guidelines for CCTV usage in all examination centres, according to the official notice.

The CCTVs have been mandated in order to meet the below objectives:

Deterrence: To discourage students from engaging in unfair practices by increasing the likelihood of detection.

Detection: To provide real-time and recorded monitoring of examination activities to identify and address potential misconduct.

Support: To assist examination invigilators by providing additional oversight and evidence in case of disputes or irregularities.

Transparency: To ensure a fair and transparent examination process by documenting procedures and outcomes.

Official Notice | CBSE

Who Will Overlook The Arrangements?

The board has also curated a policy that outlines the rules and regulations for the execution of this mandate.

Examination centers are responsible for installing and maintaining CCTV systems to comply with the new policy. It is also important to note that the invigilators have to know how to operate the cameras and report any problems, while institutional authorities will oversee implementation and address any issues.

Only authorised personnel can access the footage to maintain its integrity. CCTV must cover all areas of the exam hall, ensuring clear visibility of students and materials, with continuous recording and secure storage.

The policy also requires training for exam staff on CCTV use and privacy, and students and parents should be informed about the surveillance purpose. Regular audits will assess the effectiveness of the systems, with feedback for ongoing improvement.

How Can Schools Without CCTV Be Exam Centers?

To ensure fair exams, the CBSE has a CCTV policy. Schools without CCTV need to install it to be considered for exam centres. Notices about this policy will be displayed at the centres.