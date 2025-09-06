Assam Governor Felicitates State's Oldest Living Primary School Teacher Under 'Varishtha Shikshak Samman' Initiative | X @Laxmanacharya54

Jorhat (Assam): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday felicitated the state's oldest living primary school teacher, nonagenarian Rajat Chandra Goswami, at his residence in Jorhat on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

The 94-year-old retired teacher was feted as part of an initiative, 'Assam Governor Varishtha Shikshak Samman', under which district commissioners were asked to honour the oldest living primary school teacher in their respective districts, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Acharya lauded the contribution of Goswami to the academic landscape of the district as well as the state.

Emphasising the role played by the teachers, the governor said the dedication and commitment of the educators have enabled the nation to witness development while preserving and carrying forward its rich intellectual legacy.

शिक्षक दिवस के अवसर पर आज असम के 94 वर्षीय वरिष्ठ प्राथमिक शिक्षक श्री रजत चंद्र गोस्वामी जी को उनके जोरहाट स्थित निवास पर जाकर “राज्यपाल असम वरिष्ठ शिक्षक सम्मान–2025” से सम्मानित कर राज्य के समस्त शिक्षक गणों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ दीं।

Showing respect to teachers has been an integral part of the country's heritage and tradition, he added.

Later, the governor visited the Ali Chuburi Model Anganwadi Centre at Kakojan, where he interacted with students, teachers and parents.

Reiterating the importance of a clean and green environment, he asked the stakeholders of the Anganwadi centre to plant more trees on the campus.

As part of his 'Gaon Mein Governor' initiative, Acharya visited an Amrit Sarovar at Holongparara.

During his visit, he interacted with members of self-help groups and urged them to utilise government programmes and schemes.

The governor inspected the facilities, including the sheds built for the people around the pond.

He distributed radio sets and megaphones to members of self-help groups, and also planted a sapling at the site, the release added.

