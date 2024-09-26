 CBSE Recruitment Examination 2024: Tier 2 Papers Schedule & Pattern Released; Ceck All Details Here
CBSE Recruitment Examination 2024: Tier 2 Papers Schedule & Pattern Released; Ceck All Details Here

Eligible candidates from Tier 1 can apply for posts including Accounts Officer and Assistant Secretary. The exams will be held at specific times, and reimbursement for travel expenses is available for candidates from outside Delhi.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 04:27 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for the Tier 2 recruitment examination, which is set to take place on November 10, 2024. Candidates who successfully cleared the Tier 1 examinations held on August 3, 10, and 11 are eligible to participate.

The examination will be conducted for various posts, including Accounts Officer, Assistant Secretary (Academics/Training), Assistant Secretary (Skill Education), and Assistant Secretary (Administration). The exams for Accounts Officer, Assistant Secretary (Academics/Training), and Assistant Secretary (Skill Education) will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM, while the exam for the Assistant Secretary (Administration) post will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

In a notable support measure, candidates who appeared for the Tier 1 examination in cities outside Delhi will be reimbursed for Sleeper Class (Non-AC) train fare for their round trip. To claim this reimbursement, candidates must submit their train tickets along with a canceled cheque from their bank account during the Tier 2 examination. The reimbursed amount will be directly transferred to their bank accounts, as stated in the official notice.

Assistant Secretary (Administration) Exam:

Part 1 focuses on Current Affairs and General Awareness, covering topics such as economics, social and political issues, technological developments, Indian history and culture, and geography.

Part 2 covers administrative theories, behaviors, personnel administration, public policy, and administrative reforms.

Part 3 addresses the Constitution of India, governance, administrative law, ethics, and integrity.

Part 4 involves essay writing in Hindi or English.

The question paper will consist of 47 questions, totaling 320 marks. The word limits vary, with 40-mark questions requiring responses within 300 words, 10-mark questions within 150 words, 5-mark questions within 75 words, and 2-mark questions needing only one-line answers. The exam will be bilingual (Hindi/English).

Assistant Secretary (Academics/Training/Skill Education) Exam:

The exam will include 15 objective questions worth 30 marks, 20 out of 25 short-answer questions worth 100 marks, 10 out of 12 medium-answer questions worth 100 marks, and 3 out of 5 long-answer questions worth 90 marks.

Accounts Officer Exam:

Part 1 will cover topics such as commerce, business studies, economics, accounting, and financial management.

Part 2 will focus on current affairs and general awareness.

Part 3 will address the Constitution and governance.

Part 4 will involve essay writing.

Similar to the Assistant Secretary exams, the Accounts Officer exam will have 47 questions, totaling 320 marks with specified word limits and a bilingual format.

