CBSE Recruitment Examination 2024: Tier 2 Papers Schedule & Pattern Released; Ceck All Details Here

CBSE | X

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for the Tier 2 recruitment examination, which is set to take place on November 10, 2024. Candidates who successfully cleared the Tier 1 examinations held on August 3, 10, and 11 are eligible to participate.

The examination will be conducted for various posts, including Accounts Officer, Assistant Secretary (Academics/Training), Assistant Secretary (Skill Education), and Assistant Secretary (Administration). The exams for Accounts Officer, Assistant Secretary (Academics/Training), and Assistant Secretary (Skill Education) will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM, while the exam for the Assistant Secretary (Administration) post will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

In a notable support measure, candidates who appeared for the Tier 1 examination in cities outside Delhi will be reimbursed for Sleeper Class (Non-AC) train fare for their round trip. To claim this reimbursement, candidates must submit their train tickets along with a canceled cheque from their bank account during the Tier 2 examination. The reimbursed amount will be directly transferred to their bank accounts, as stated in the official notice.

Assistant Secretary (Administration) Exam:

Part 1 focuses on Current Affairs and General Awareness, covering topics such as economics, social and political issues, technological developments, Indian history and culture, and geography.

Part 2 covers administrative theories, behaviors, personnel administration, public policy, and administrative reforms.

Part 3 addresses the Constitution of India, governance, administrative law, ethics, and integrity.

Part 4 involves essay writing in Hindi or English.

The question paper will consist of 47 questions, totaling 320 marks. The word limits vary, with 40-mark questions requiring responses within 300 words, 10-mark questions within 150 words, 5-mark questions within 75 words, and 2-mark questions needing only one-line answers. The exam will be bilingual (Hindi/English).

Assistant Secretary (Academics/Training/Skill Education) Exam:

The exam will include 15 objective questions worth 30 marks, 20 out of 25 short-answer questions worth 100 marks, 10 out of 12 medium-answer questions worth 100 marks, and 3 out of 5 long-answer questions worth 90 marks.

Accounts Officer Exam:

Part 1 will cover topics such as commerce, business studies, economics, accounting, and financial management.

Part 2 will focus on current affairs and general awareness.

Part 3 will address the Constitution and governance.

Part 4 will involve essay writing.

Similar to the Assistant Secretary exams, the Accounts Officer exam will have 47 questions, totaling 320 marks with specified word limits and a bilingual format.