UPSSSC PET 2025 Begins Today: Key Exam Day Guidelines, Timings, And Documents to Carry

UPSSSC PET 2025 Recruitment Exam: The UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 has begun today, according to the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Strict rules are in place to guarantee a seamless and equitable administration of the UPSSSC PET Day 1 exam, which is being administered at several locations. The Uttar Pradesh government administers the UPSSSC PET as a qualifying test for Group B and C positions.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Recruitment Exam: Exam timing

UPSSSC PET 2025 will be conducted in two shifts:

Shift 1: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Shift 2: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

UPSSSC PET 2025 Recruitment Exam: Exam day reporting guideline

Candidates must reach the exam centre well in advance to avoid last-minute delays.

Gate closing time is strict – no entry will be allowed once the gates are closed.

Latecomers will not be permitted to enter the exam hall under any circumstances.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Recruitment Exam: Documents required on day of exam

Printed copy of the UPSSSC PET admit card

Valid photo ID proof (any one of the following: Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN card, Passport, or Driving License)

Recent passport-sized photograph (if mentioned on the admit card)

UPSSSC PET 2025 Recruitment Exam: Do’s and Don’ts during exam day

Do’s

Check all details on the admit card (roll number, exam centre, shift timing, reporting instructions) and report errors to the Commission.

Arrive 60–90 minutes early to complete frisking and verification smoothly.

Carry only blue or black ballpoint pens for writing.

Use the rough sheets provided at the exam centre.

Ensure Aadhaar-linked details match, as biometric verification may be done at certain centres.

Don’ts

Do not carry electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, or calculators.

Do not bring study material, notes, or unauthorized items into the exam hall.

Do not arrive late, as entry will not be allowed once the gates are closed.