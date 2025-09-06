 UPSSSC PET 2025 Begins Today: Key Exam Day Guidelines, Timings, And Documents to Carry
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSSSC PET 2025 Begins Today: Key Exam Day Guidelines, Timings, And Documents to Carry

UPSSSC PET 2025 Begins Today: Key Exam Day Guidelines, Timings, And Documents to Carry

UPSSSC PET 2025 has begun today across multiple centers. The exam is held in two shifts, with strict entry rules. Candidates must carry their admit card and valid ID and follow the do’s and don’ts to avoid disqualification.

SimpleUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 08:46 AM IST
article-image
MAH MBA CET 2025: Exam Starts Tomorrow; Guidelines, Details Here | Canva

UPSSSC PET 2025 Recruitment Exam: The UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 has begun today, according to the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Strict rules are in place to guarantee a seamless and equitable administration of the UPSSSC PET Day 1 exam, which is being administered at several locations. The Uttar Pradesh government administers the UPSSSC PET as a qualifying test for Group B and C positions.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Recruitment Exam:  Exam timing

UPSSSC PET 2025 will be conducted in two shifts:

Shift 1: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

FPJ Shorts
UPSSSC PET 2025 Begins Today: Key Exam Day Guidelines, Timings, And Documents to Carry
UPSSSC PET 2025 Begins Today: Key Exam Day Guidelines, Timings, And Documents to Carry
'I'll Always Be Friends With PM Modi, Nothing To Worry About': US President Donald Trump Affirms 'Special Relationship' With India
'I'll Always Be Friends With PM Modi, Nothing To Worry About': US President Donald Trump Affirms 'Special Relationship' With India
Mumbai Weather Update: City Braces For Ganpati Visarjan Amid Moderate To Heavy Rains; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Mumbai Weather Update: City Braces For Ganpati Visarjan Amid Moderate To Heavy Rains; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Brock Lesnar Delivers F5 To John Cena, Sami Zayne During WWE SmackDown; Video
Brock Lesnar Delivers F5 To John Cena, Sami Zayne During WWE SmackDown; Video

Shift 2: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

UPSSSC PET 2025 Recruitment Exam: Exam day reporting guideline

Candidates must reach the exam centre well in advance to avoid last-minute delays.

Gate closing time is strict – no entry will be allowed once the gates are closed.

Latecomers will not be permitted to enter the exam hall under any circumstances.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Recruitment Exam:  Documents required on day of exam

Printed copy of the UPSSSC PET admit card

Valid photo ID proof (any one of the following: Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN card, Passport, or Driving License)

Recent passport-sized photograph (if mentioned on the admit card)

UPSSSC PET 2025 Recruitment Exam:  Do’s and Don’ts during exam day

Do’s

Check all details on the admit card (roll number, exam centre, shift timing, reporting instructions) and report errors to the Commission.

Arrive 60–90 minutes early to complete frisking and verification smoothly.

Carry only blue or black ballpoint pens for writing.

Use the rough sheets provided at the exam centre.

Ensure Aadhaar-linked details match, as biometric verification may be done at certain centres.

Don’ts

Do not carry electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, or calculators.

Do not bring study material, notes, or unauthorized items into the exam hall.

Do not arrive late, as entry will not be allowed once the gates are closed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSSSC PET 2025 Begins Today: Key Exam Day Guidelines, Timings, And Documents to Carry

UPSSSC PET 2025 Begins Today: Key Exam Day Guidelines, Timings, And Documents to Carry

'Character Pe Bolega?': Law Student Slapped 26 Times By Classmates, Including Woman, Inside Car At...

'Character Pe Bolega?': Law Student Slapped 26 Times By Classmates, Including Woman, Inside Car At...

Mumbai University Climbs Back Into NIRF Top 100, Ranks 92 Overall

Mumbai University Climbs Back Into NIRF Top 100, Ranks 92 Overall

TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutors Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts From September 12;...

TSLPRB Assistant Public Prosecutors Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts From September 12;...

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Dates Announced, Merit List To Be Released On September 10

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Dates Announced, Merit List To Be Released On September 10