REET Mains 2026 Admit Card OUT At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here

REET Mains 2026 Admit Card: The REET Mains 2026 admit card was made available today by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB). The official RSSB website is available where candidates taking the REET Mains exam may download their admission cards.

To hire Level-1 and Level-2 instructors, the REET Mains test is being administered. The test will be administered at several locations around Rajasthan between January 17 and January 20, 2026. It is recommended that candidates download the admission card as soon as possible and review all of the information on it.

REET Mains 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card

The REET Mains admission card can be downloaded by candidates by following these instructions:

Step 1: Go to rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the official RSSB website.

Step 2: Select the REET Mains 2026 admission card link.

Step 3: Type in your birthdate and application number.

Step 4: Send in the information

Step 5: Check the screen for the admit card.

Step 6: Download, then print it out.

Until the hiring process is finished, candidates should keep the printed admit card secure.

Direct link to download admit card

REET Mains Admit card 2025: Details mentioned

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Application number

Exam level (Level-1 or Level-2)

Subject/paper

Exam date

Shift timing (morning/afternoon)

Reporting time

Exam centre address

Instructions for the exam:

Time of entry

Things that are permitted in the exam room

Behaviour and guidelines throughout the test

Important: Candidates should confirm every data on their admit card. They must get in touch with the board prior to the exam date if there are any mistakes.