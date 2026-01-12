REET Mains 2026 Admit Card OUT At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here

REET Mains 2026 Admit Card: The REET Mains 2026 admit card was made available today by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB). The official RSSB website is available where candidates taking the REET Mains exam may download their admission cards.
To hire Level-1 and Level-2 instructors, the REET Mains test is being administered. The test will be administered at several locations around Rajasthan between January 17 and January 20, 2026. It is recommended that candidates download the admission card as soon as possible and review all of the information on it.
REET Mains 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card
The REET Mains admission card can be downloaded by candidates by following these instructions:
Step 1: Go to rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the official RSSB website.
Step 2: Select the REET Mains 2026 admission card link.
Step 3: Type in your birthdate and application number.
Step 4: Send in the information
Step 5: Check the screen for the admit card.
Step 6: Download, then print it out.
Until the hiring process is finished, candidates should keep the printed admit card secure.
Direct link to download admit card
REET Mains Admit card 2025: Details mentioned
Candidate’s name
Roll number
Application number
Exam level (Level-1 or Level-2)
Subject/paper
Exam date
Shift timing (morning/afternoon)
Reporting time
Exam centre address
Instructions for the exam:
Time of entry
Things that are permitted in the exam room
Behaviour and guidelines throughout the test
Important: Candidates should confirm every data on their admit card. They must get in touch with the board prior to the exam date if there are any mistakes.