SSC CGL Tier II Admit Card 2025 Release Date Announced At ssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

SSC CGL Tier II Admit Card 2025: The SSC CGL Tier II Admit Card 2025 release date has been notified by the Staff Selection Commission. On the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in, candidates who plan to take the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 (Tier-II) can view the notice of the admit card distribution date. Two to three days before to the exam, the hall pass will be distributed.

"The 'Admission Certificate' for the said examination will tentatively be available for download 02/03 days prior to the date of examination," the official announcement said. The same can be accessed in a similar way via the specified login module on the Commission's website (ssc.gov.in).

Direct link for official announcement

SSC CGL Tier II Admit Card 2025: Important dates

Skill Test (DEST): January 18, 2026

Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning & General Intelligence, English Language & Comprehension, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge Test and Statistics: January 19, 2026

SSC CGL Tier II Admit Card 2025: Steps to download admit card

All applicants who plan to take the test can download their hall pass by following the instructions:

Step 1: Go to ssc.gov.in, the SSC's official website.

Step 2: Enter your login information after clicking the login link.

Step 3: Your hall pass will appear after you click publish.

Step 4: Examine and download the hall pass.

Step 5: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

SSC CGL Tier II Admit Card 2025:

Candidates may only take the Tier II exam if they passed the Tier I exam. On December 18, 2025, SSC released the Tier I results. On October 16, 2025, the Tier I answer key was made available. The Tier I examination was administered by the Commission at locations across the nation from September 12 to September 26, 2025, and on October 14, 2025.

For more information and updates, candidates should go to the official SSC website.