20-Year-Old BITS Pilani Goa Student Found Dead; Post-Mortem Points To Mental Health Neglect

Panaji: The 20-year-old BITS Pilani student who was found dead in his hostel room on the institution's campus in south Goa was facing "mental health neglect", an official said on Friday citing the post mortem report.

About The Case

Rishi Nair was found dead in his hostel room at around 10.45 am on Thursday after the door was forced open by authorities when he did not respond to calls on his mobile phone, as per police.

"The post mortem has revealed he was suffering from mental health neglect. He died in his sleep," a senior official from South Goa District Hospital told PTI.

His death was not due to suicide, and a probe is underway to find out the exact cause, Superintendent of Police (South) Tikam Singh Verma said.

This is the fifth instance of a student dying in the hostel of BITS Pilani in south Goa since December last year, he said.

"Of the five deaths, three were due to suicide. Police held a meeting with the BITS Pilani management to discuss the issue. The management has assured that all precautionary measures will be taken to avoid such incidents," the SP said.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters a committee has been formed under the collector to probe these incidents.

"Such incidents are unfortunate and should not reoccur. The state government will take further steps after receiving the report of the collector," the CM had said.

