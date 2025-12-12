MP News: Man Dies After Suffering Heart Attack After Seeing His Son Badly Injured By Car-Borne Attackers For Standing On Road In Gwalior--VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man died of a heart attack after seeing his son in a serious condition after miscreants beat him brutally over a dispute about standing on the road on Friday.

The boy's friends informed his father about his condition through video call.

After the assault, the attackers fled. CCTV footage of them running away has also surfaced.

Watch the video below :

According to information, his son, Hargyan Chauhan, was badly beaten by car-borne attackers late at night over a minor argument about standing on the road.

The incident took place around 2 am on Huravali Road. Hargyan was standing with some friends when a car stopped near them.

The men in the car started arguing with him for standing on the road. The argument quickly turned violent, and the attackers hit Hargyan with sticks and rods.

Police said they are identifying the accused using the footage and will arrest them soon.

Hargyan’s friends informed his father, Laxman Chauhan, about the assault through a video call. Seeing his son badly injured shocked Laxman.

According to the family, he felt chest pain while leaving home to meet his son and collapsed. He was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Hargyan works at wedding venues, setting up food counters, and often returns home late at night.

On the night of the incident, he was returning from a wedding event when the attack happened.