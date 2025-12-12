MP News: Singrauli, Gwalior Slip On Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban Targets With 19 Days Left

MP News: Singrauli, Gwalior Slip On PMAY-U Targets With 19 Days Left |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Singrauli and Gwalior, two major municipal corporations of Madhya Pradesh, continue to fall well below the state’s average completion rate under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U) Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC) vertical, even as just 19 days remain for Phase-1 deadline. Their slow progress stands out at a time when Madhya Pradesh ranks second in country with a completion rate of over 91% across all PMAY-U components.

Across 413 urban local bodies, more than 6.62 lakh houses have been completed, out of nearly 7.15 lakh sanctioned, while over 50,000 units are still under construction. In 14 municipal corporations, overall BLC progress stands at 94.38%, with 1,03,641 houses completed out of 1,09,817 sanctioned. A total of 6,176 homes remain stuck at various construction stages.

Bhopal and Indore did not receive BLC sanctions, as both cities were allotted AHP-vertical houses instead.

The bottom 3

1. Singrauli Municipal Corporation is the poorest performer with only 83.02% completion. Out of 4,058 sanctioned houses, just 3,369 are complete, leaving nearly 700 units pending, the highest proportion of incomplete homes in state.

2. Gwalior, second-worst performer, has achieved only 86.03% completion. Of 9,289 sanctioned houses, 8,005 have been finished, leaving more than 1,280 units incomplete, one of the largest pending backlogs among major cities.

3. Khandwa follows with 91.52% completion, having completed 5,201 out of 5,683 sanctioned houses, reflecting a considerable gap when compared with the state’s overall progress.

In slow lane

Several large municipal corporations remain short of saturation despite comparatively strong performance. Burhanpur (94.19%), Jabalpur (94.45%) and Sagar (94.54%) each have hundreds of houses still pending. Jabalpur alone has 719 unfinished units. Cities with stronger execution include Ujjain (95.79%), Chhindwara (95.65%), Rewa (95.83%), Katni (95.26%) and Satna (96.68%), all nearing full completion.

Phase-2 sanctions

A senior Urban Administration Department official told Free Press that more than 50,000 houses have been sanctioned under Phase-2 of PMAY-U. Under Phase-1, the state targeted 14 lakh houses across BLC, CLSS and AHP components, of which over 9.46 lakh were sanctioned.