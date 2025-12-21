 Indore News: Action Against 10 Heavy Vehicles, ₹50k Fine Collected For No-Entry Violations
On the instructions from CP Santosh Kumar Singh, the traffic cops took action against the violators between December 20 and December 21. The officials checked heavy vehicles entering restricted no-entry zones across the city. During this period, 10 heavy vehicles were found violating the no-entry restrictions. Challans were slapped and a fine of Rs 50,000 was recovered from the vehicle operators.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 11:30 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police took action against 10 heavy vehicles and collected a fine of Rs 50,000 for violating no-entry zones in the city, an officer said on Sunday.

article-image

The drivers were also warned to strictly follow the traffic rules and the guidelines issued by the administration in the future. Police officials said that the movement of heavy vehicles in no-entry areas causes traffic congestion and increases the risk of accidents.

The officials said that such enforcement drives will continue regularly to maintain traffic discipline and to ensure the safety and convenience of the public.

