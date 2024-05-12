Viral VIDEO: Cow Gets Stuck Under Vande Bharat Train After Loco Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes To Save Animal

Cow Gets Stuck Under Vande Bharat Train After Loco Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes To Save Animal | Twitter

Mumbai: Many incidents of cows being hit by the speeding Vande Bharat Express trains have come to the fore in the recent past from the entire country. Many cows have died after being hit by the speeding Vande Bharat Express trains. However, a video has emerged on social media in which the locomotive pilot of a Vande Bharat Express train heroically saved a cow by applying emergency brakes. The incident was caught on camera, and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

It can be seen in the video that a cow is stuck under the Vande Bharat train. It is being claimed that the loco pilot of the Vande Bharat Express train spotted a cow on the railway track and applied emergency brakes to save the animal.

Animal Stuck Under The Train

However, until the loco pilot applied the brakes, half part of the animal got stuck below the train. The animal can be seen in pain after the front part of the train was over the animal.

The driver then moved the train in the reverse direction after which the animal was rescued. The cow then stood up and walked away unhurt from the track. The timely application of the brakes saved the cow from dying.

Driver's Heroic Act Saves Cow

The driver in a heroic act saved the animal from dying due to a major accident. There have been many incidents reported in the past in which many cows have died after accidents due to the speeding Vande Bharat Express trains.

Recent Incident

In a recent incident, a cow died after being hit by the Vande Bharat Express train heading towards Delhi from Kanpur. The driver of the train applied emergency brakes after which the dead animal got stuck in the train, and the train had to be halted for over ten minutes to remove the remains of the animal from the train. The incident occurred on the Delhi-Howrah route, and the train was halted at Achalda Station.