Orange Alert In Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In Chennai, Chengalpattu And Other Districts; Schools Remains Shut On Monday

Chennai Weather | FP Photo

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next few days. The coastal regions are also likely to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds. The rainfall may also lead to problems such as water accumulation and power outages in some areas. The meteorological agency has recommended that residents adhere to the guidelines and limit outdoor activities to prevent disruptions.

Today's temperatures and humidity

The IMD has predicted rainfall and cloudy skies across Tamil Nadu over the next few days. On Monday, the capital city woke up at 06: 09 AM, and the sun is likely to set at 06: 39 PM. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 86 per cent.

An orange alert is issued

An orange alert has been declared for multiple districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, due to an upper-air circulation and a strengthening low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The meteorological agency predicts heavy to extremely heavy rain in the southern state over the upcoming four days. Along with Chennai, the rainfall is predicted in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Puducherry, Karaikal, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts.

Tamil Nadu government issues safety advisory

The Tamil Nadu government has advised residents to take precautions and advised district officials to take safety measures. Fishermen have been also warned against venturing into the Gulf of Mannar and Kanniyakumari waters. Winds are expected to blow with the speed of 35–45 km/h.

What you should do (if you're in the affected area)

Avoid going to the sea, avoid being near the coast or beaches.

Stay indoors, especially when the wind picks up and the rain starts heavily.

Secure anything loose outside (e.g., chairs, sheets, loose roofing), and close windows/doors firmly.

Charge your phone, ensure you have a torch/flashlight, water bottles, and some food — be ready for power cuts.

Schools to remain closed

School holidays have been announced in Chennai and several other districts, including Chengalpattu and Thanjavur, following an IMD orange alert for heavy rainfall. District collectors have declared a holiday for all government and private schools on Monday, November 17, 2025. Authorities have shared the safety advisory and urged parents to avoid unnecessary travel.