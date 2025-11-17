Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To A Sunny Monday, Overall AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range At 251; Wadala & Malad Severely Hit

Mumbai Weather Update | File

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to a pleasantly cool and refreshing Monday morning marked by clear skies, gentle breezes and mild winter-like conditions. The early hours offered residents temporary relief from the city’s typically warm and humid climate, with temperatures dipping enough to bring a slight coldness to the air. Despite this promising weather, a thin veil of haze hovered over the skyline, subtly hinting at the return of deteriorating air quality, an issue that has been recurring throughout the season.

Min. Temperature: Fall in minimum temperature by 1-2 Deg C over Maharashtra region during next 2 days and gradual rise by 2 Deg C over southern parts of Maharashtra thereafter. तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया https://t.co/jw7yrf9chD भेट घ्या. pic.twitter.com/VgLn0tb9np — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) November 16, 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A layer of smog blankets the city pic.twitter.com/YseSTEjjep — IANS (@ians_india) November 17, 2025

Today's Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience clear skies throughout the day, with maximum temperatures likely reaching around 31°C. Night and early morning temperatures may fall close to 16°C, giving the city a touch of wintry comfort not commonly felt during November. However, visibility levels remained comparatively low during the initial hours of the day, as a blanket of smog lingered over several regions of the city, masking what could have been a perfectly crisp morning.

This resurgence of air pollution comes shortly after heavy rainfall had briefly cleansed the atmosphere, washing away suspended particulates and offering improved humidity and visibility conditions. For a short period, residents enjoyed noticeably cleaner and fresher air, but with the rain spell ending, pollutants have begun to accumulate again, rapidly pushing Mumbai’s air quality back into alarming territory.

Overall AQI Remains Unhealthy

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) shot up to unhealthy levels, undoing the temporary environmental relief. Data recorded on Monday morning revealed Mumbai’s overall AQI at 251, categorised as unhealthy. This marks a notable decline from the moderate levels witnessed earlier in the month.

Among the most severely affected locations was the Wadala Truck Terminal, which recorded an AQI of 365, placing it deep in the severe category. Malad (318) and Colaba (311) also reflected severe air quality, while Worli (308) and Mazgaon (305) remained in the same critical bracket.

Although suburban localities fared slightly better, their readings still remained below satisfactory levels. Kandivali East (137) and Mankhurd (153) fell into the poor range, while areas like Malad West (163), Powai (183) and Santacruz East (187) also hovered in poor territory.

As per AQI standards, readings between 0–50 are considered Good, 51–100 Moderate, 101–150 Poor, 151–200 Unhealthy and any value above 200 falls under Severe or Hazardous, a range into which many of Mumbai’s key locations have now slipped.

