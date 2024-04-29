 'Delayed Train, Glitches With Doors': Passengers On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Vande Bharat Share Ordeal On Social Media
Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 10:50 PM IST
Passengers aboard the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express faced significant inconvenience on Monday when technical glitches with the train's doors led to delays and frustration. Upon arrival at Surat station, passengers found themselves unable to disembark due to the doors failing to open. After multiple attempts, technical staff manually operated the doors, allowing passengers to exit the train after around 45 -minute ordeal. This delay caused the train to reach Mumbai Central an hour behind schedule, arriving around 12:35 noon.

A passenger activist expressed concern about the incident, highlighting the importance of reliability and safety in India's premium rail services like the Vande Bharat Express.

Upon inquiry, a senior official of WR revealed that a technical issue in a door of the C-10 coach caused all automatic doors to malfunction. Technical staff and officials intervened to resolve the issue, allowing the train to depart from Surat after the 50-minute delay.

Despite the inconvenience, officials ensured that the air conditioning system remained functional throughout the ordeal. Additionally, extra drinking water and tea/coffee were provided to passengers to mitigate discomfort during the delay.

