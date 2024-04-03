X User Rants Over Highly-Priced Chair Car Seat On Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat; Netizens Add 'Haters Gonna Hate' Comment To Viral Post

In a recent social media post that quickly went viral, an X user took to expressing her frustration over the high pricing of chair car seats on the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express. The user shared a screenshot while trying to book a ticket in an executive chair car and questioned how the stated prices were justified.

As a person identified as Ishu came across a fare of more than two thousand rupees for an expected travel from Chennai to Krishnarajapurm, Bengaluru, she tweeted, saying, "I don't understand how this kind of pricing is justified." To the unversed, the distance between the two stations is reportedly around 350 km which is covered by the train in just four hours. Meanwhile, it was noted that flight prices between Chennai and Bengaluru were comparatively lesser.

No sooner, the post drew the attention of netizens who couldn't resist commenting on it. Most people supported the train facility and appreciated its effective service. As the choice of seats represented that from an executive class, people found the pricing to be okay and asked the passenger to consider alternatives if they found it unjustified.

For executive class this is fair.



Why don’t you post the CC one?



It has 3x3 configuration as in a A320/A321/787MAX — Amrit Pradhan (@amritpradhan63) April 2, 2024

I love Vande Bharat. Love the seats, the comfort, the cleanliness, the service, everything. Can't wait to travel again on it. Haters gonna hate, but Vande Bharat is oh so lovely! — Ananya Roy (@ananyaroycfa) April 2, 2024

One of the replies, read, "For executive class this is fair. Why don’t you post the CC one?" Another added, "I love Vande Bharat. Love the seats, the comfort, the cleanliness, the service, everything. Can't wait to travel again on it. Haters gonna hate, but Vande Bharat is oh so lovely!"