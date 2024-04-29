Mumbai Vs Lucknow: Netizens Divided Over Which City Serves Best Biryani

A delicious debate is taking place on Reddit and it is all about much-loved biryani. It started after a man from Lucknow who was visiting Mumbai asked internet users to recommend a few places where he could enjoy the famous Lucknowi biryani and feel at home. "Mumbai me best Biryani kahan milegi?" Ash posted while mentioning himself to be from Lucknow.

Netizens react

As you know social media is never too simple, it gathered several reactions from people. Does Mumbai serve good biryani? Netizens are divided over it. While a few quickly dropped down their eatery suggestions to assist the foodie from Lucknow, others wondered whether the taste of an authentic Lucknowi biryani could be matched elsewhere from the original city.

"If you are looking for a Biryani that would be comparable to Lucknow's best, you will never be satisfied," said netizens. "Most of the good restaurants can probably plate up a good biryani, however, Mumbai is not famous for its biryanis," another added.

Meanwhile, the conversation took note of a few restaurants where one could try a decent and enjoyable biryani in Mumbai. The list formulated by Reddit users included Borivali Biryani Centre, ZAZA Mughal Biryani, and a visit to the city's food hub Mohammed Ali Road.

More about Lucknowi biryani

It goes unsaid that foodies crave and love Lucknowi biryani which is sometimes listed on the menu as Awadhi biryani. The dish is known for its rich flavours and aromatic spices which leaves gives people a finger-licking experience.

While the biryani is traditionally prepared as a non-vegetarian dish, there are veg alternatives too these days. However, talking about the traditional cuisine, it uses either tender pieces of mutton (goat meat) or chicken with good quality basmati rice.

The recipe is one of the top biryani and rice-based options alongside Hyderabadi biryani, Kashmiri Pulao, Dindigul biryani, and more.