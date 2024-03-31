Madhya Pradesh: Vande Bharat Express Halts Mid-Journey Station Due To Technical Glitch

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers aboard the Vande Bharat Express experienced an unexpected delay today as the train came to a halt at Narsinghpur Station due to a technical glitch in the cable line. The interruption lasted for approximately half an hour before engineers managed to resolve the issue.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries to passengers, and no damage to railway property occurred during the incident. Railway authorities swiftly conducted an inspection to ensure the safety and functionality of the train before allowing it to resume its journey.

In the wake of this incident, railway officials have emphasised the importance of regular maintenance checks and prompt response to technical issues to ensure the smooth operation of train services.

Efforts are underway to further investigate the root cause of the glitch and implement necessary measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future. Passengers have been assured of the railway's commitment to their safety and comfort throughout their journey.

Engineers, after ensuring that the train had not suffered any damage, promptly resumed its journey.