Bhopal: SIT Raids Ex-RGPV Registrar’s House Only To Find It Locked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday raided the house of former Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) registrar RS Rajput in connection with financial irregularities and found it locked.

The police came to know that Rajput was not at home for the last 15-20 days and he is on the run.

“We had information that his wife is at home but she too was not found and the house was locked,” a member of the SIT told Free Press.

A massive search has been launched to nab Rajput, who is one of the accused in multi-crore scam at RGPV.

In the meantime, the SIT members sat together on Sunday to match the bank statements of the RGPV and tried to figure out the financial irregularities. Notably, RGPV has numerous bank accounts, which were opened during the period of former V-C prof Sunil Kumar. Some accounts are in banks situated in far away districts such as Vidisha.

In the FIR filed in connection with the financial irregularities of Rs 19.48 crore, then V-C, former registrar and private person Mayak Kumar (now arrested) are the accused.

The SIT is yet to lay its hands on the main accused—Kumar. Notably, ABVP had raised the financial irregularity at the RGPV and the government had taken cognisance and got the FIR filed against the accused.