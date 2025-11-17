Bhopal Power Cut November 18: Power To Remain Disrupted In Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Parisar, Chandrika Nagar & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced power cuts in several areas due to maintenance work.

Here are the timings:

Area: Motiya Park, Tarjume Wali Masjid, Chehak Nursing Home, Moti Masjid, Nadeem Road, Jhangiriya School, Ibrahimpura, Kotwali Police Station area, Sultaniya Road

Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Area: Sadbhavna, Trust Hospital area, New Kabad Khana, Shakti Plastic, Aelehadis Masjid, MP Auto, Hanumanganj Police Station area, Hamidia Road, Hotel Shivalik, Alpana Talkies, Hotel Taj, Remson, Alishan, Jyoti

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Parisar, Chandrika Nagar, Priyadarshini, Fortune Glory Phase 1 & 2, Gujarati Colony, DK Cottage, Dream Glory, Lotus Phase 1

Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Area: Bawadia Kalan Gaon, Vishnu High Tech City, Saumitra Vihar, Varun Society, Himalaya area

Time: 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Area: MLA Rest House and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Barkhedi Kala, Vivekanand College, RD Memorial Hospital and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Residents in these areas are advised to plan their day accordingly and complete important work before the scheduled power cuts. The electricity department has requested cooperation during the maintenance work to ensure smoother and more reliable supply in the future.