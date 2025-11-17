 Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Actors Ajith, Aravind Swamy And Khushbu Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Via Email: Report
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Actors Ajith, Aravind Swamy And Khushbu Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Via Email: Report

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, and Khushbu on Monday reportedly received a hoax bomb threat via an email. The threat email was sent to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP), reported India Today.

Monday, November 17, 2025
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday, November 17, received a bomb threat. The threat email was sent to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP), reported India Today. In the email, the threat was also reportedly given to actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, and Khushbu.

The security arrangements have been tightened in the outside residences of the Tamil CM and the actors.

After receiving the threat email, the police swung into action and a thorough search of the premises mentioned in the email was conducted. The threat turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found.

Last month also Stalin received a bomb threat. However, after extensive search, nothing suspicious was found. The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) headquarter and actor Trisha's residence also received bomb threats on October 3.

Meanwhile, on October 3, a mysterious email threatening a bomb blast was also received at the Chennai Airport Manager's Office. As per the email, powerful bombs had been hidden inside garbage bins at the airport and that they would explode. It also turned out to be a hoax.

Earlier on August 15 also, Stalin received a bomb threat ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony. Similar threat was given to the Tamil Nadu CM in July this year.

