 Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall In These Parts Of Karnataka; Check More Details
Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall In These Parts Of Karnataka; Check More Details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall with cloudy skies in some regions of Karnataka on Monday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 18 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather | Photo Credit: Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience heavy rainfall on Monday, November 17, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 09 PM. The weather department has further stated that the intensity of the rainfall will increase from Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Rainfall is issued in these regions

According to the IMD, the rainfall is predicted in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Vijayapura,Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Bagalkote, Ramanagara, and Yadgir districts. These regions are expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Bengaluru AQI remains unhealthy

The humidity is expected to be around 55 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 163, indicating good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

IMD advisory

The rainfall can cause a temporary disruption of electricity. There will be a possibility of minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors, close windows, and doors.

What you should do (if you're in the affected area)

Avoid going to the sea, avoid being near the coast or beaches.

Stay indoors, especially when the wind picks up and the rain starts heavily.

Secure anything loose outside (e.g., chairs, sheets, loose roofing), and close windows/doors firmly.

Charge your phone, ensure you have a torch/flashlight, water bottles, and some food — be ready for power cuts.

