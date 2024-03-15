Renault Kwid, Kiger And Triber Offer Savings Up To Rs 40,000

Renault |

In line with numerous car manufacturers, Renault India is extending substantial discounts on its popular car models throughout March, benefiting its customers. In March 2024, Renault India is offering significant discounts on its entire range of products. These incentives, valid until the month’s end, include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and loyalty rewards.

Renault Kwid |

Among all Renault models, the Kiger stands out for offering the highest discount. Currently, it comes with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, a loyalty incentive of Rs 10,000, and a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000.

For buyers interested in the Renault Triber, there are benefits worth Rs 35,000 available. These include a loyalty incentive of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, and a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000.

Similarly, Renault Kwid offers savings of up to Rs 35,000. This includes an exchange bonus and loyalty incentive of Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively, along with a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

Read Also The French Retro Classic: Renault 5 EV Revealed

Renault Kiger | Renault India

Let’s take a quick look at the engine details and prices of Renault’s Kwid, Kiger, and Triber models.

The Renault Kwid hatchback runs on a 800cc, 3-cylinder engine, delivering 52bhp of power and 72Nm of torque with a 5-speed manual transmission. For more power, there is an option of a 1.0-litre engine producing 67bhp and 91Nm of torque. This engine is available with either a 5-speed AMT or manual gearbox. Prices for the Renault Kwid start from Rs 4.70 lakh and can go up to Rs 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Read Also All you need to know about Salman Khan's new bulletproof Nissan Patrol car

The Renault Kiger SUV offers two engine choices – a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol. The NA engine generates 71bhp of power and 96Nm of torque, while the turbocharged version boosts 99bhp and 152Nm of torque. These engines can be paired with a CVT (turbo petrol), a 5-speed AMT (NA petrol), or a 5-speed manual transmission. The starting price of Renault Kiger is Rs 6 lakh, and it goes up to Rs 11.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Renault Triber MUV runs on a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that meets the BS6 2.0 standards. It provides 71bhp of power and 96Nm of torque. You can choose between an AMT or a 5-speed manual transmission for this engine. Regarding pricing, the Renault Triber begins at Rs 6.97 lakh, and it goes up to Rs 8.97 lakh for the top-spec version.