The French Retro Classic: Renault 5 EV Revealed

By: Juviraj Anchil | February 27, 2024
Renault 5 EV takes a tangible inspiration from the 1970s original.
The vehicle has gets two battery options – 40kWh and 52kWh
The Renault 5 comes with a maximum speed range of 400km.
The 10.0-inch instrument and infotainment screens are enveloped in substantial plastic shrouds, reminiscent of the homologation special's analogue gauges.
The dashboard design draws inspiration from the rally car, protruding into the cabin like a shelf and adorned with one of several unique textiles.
Citroen e-C3 and Fiat 500 are some of the wagons in the segement.
The base price of the Renault 5 is estimated to be around Rs 22.50 lakh.
Thanks For Reading!