2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Review: A New Look for a Timeless Favourite

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

Maruti Suzuki Swift, one of the most beloved models from Maruti Suzuki, has been a dominant presence on Indian roads since its debut in 2005. The Swift created a significant buzz upon its initial launch and has consistently remained a top-seller for the company. Now in its fourth generation, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift has recently been launched in India. The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). We had the opportunity to test drive this latest iteration in Bengaluru, and here’s our first impression of the new Maruti Swift.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

Design

At first glance, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift retains its familiar appearance and size, making it unmistakably a Swift. However, several updates have been introduced to give it a more refreshed and modern look. Upon closer inspection, you'll notice a completely new feel in many aspects.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

The design of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift shows a more evolved approach. The most noticeable changes are at the front, sides, and rear. Maruti has made the car more attractive compared to the previous models. The headlamp and tail-lamp designs have been updated, featuring black inserts for a modern and sporty feel.

Read Also Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG Introduces Enhanced Safety Features, Read More for Detail

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

In the new Swift, you'll notice a glossy black front grille. Another change is the position of the Suzuki logo, which is now placed much closer to the bonnet, reminiscent of the Maruti A-Star and Alto. This design tweak is quite noticeable and adds to the overall fresh look of the car. Additionally, LED lighting all around adds a fresh element. The lower part of the bumper now has a black finish, and the fog lamp housing is more square-shaped, enhancing the car's sporty appearance.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

The side profile of the car has also seen significant changes. One of the most noticeable updates is the door handles, which have returned to a traditional and conventional position. The car features striking 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that catch your eye. A prominent character line runs from the front to the rear, adding to the car's fresh and appealing look. At the rear, the tail-lamps have a black finish, enhancing the overall appearance. In terms of design, the new Swift offers a fresh and attractive look that is sure to impress Swift enthusiasts at first sight.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

Interior & Features

Let’s delve into the interior of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift, where several noticeable changes await. While the all-black theme is retained from the previous model, you’ll find a fresh dashboard design with textured panels, extending to the door panels as well. Overall, the cabin bears a striking resemblance to that of the Maruti Baleno.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

Changes in the AC switches and vents are evident, with a complete overhaul in their design. Chrome accents on the control buttons have been replaced by glossy black elements. The seats have been redesigned, featuring new fabric upholstery.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

A major highlight is the introduction of the all new 9-inch touchscreen SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, similar to the one found in the Baleno. It comes equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, offering wireless connectivity. Moreover, this system incorporates the Suzuki Connect System with over 35 connected features, Arkamys surround sound, and a wireless phone charger.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

In the rear seat, passengers now have access to AC vents and both Type A and Type C USB ports for phone charging, adding a touch of premium comfort. While the rear seat experience remains largely unhanged from the previous model, these added features elevate the overall experience for passengers.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

Engine, Performance & Handling

The biggest change in the new Swift is the engine. The company has replaced its popular 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K-Series engine with a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series engine. This new engine, despite losing one cylinder, produces 80.4bhp of power and 111.7Nm of torque, which is 9bhp less powerful than the previous model. The change aims to improve fuel efficiency. However, in terms of power, I noticed a difference. This reduction in power is noticeable, and at times, the car feels like it could use more strength. We were expecting more power from the new Swift, which is a bit disappointing.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

The car offers a choice between a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AGS (Automated Gear Shift) transmission, the same options as the previous model. The manual transmission remains smooth, sleek, and quick as always. However, I didn't get a chance to drive the AGS variant this time, so I can't comment on its performance. I hope it performs as well as the previous model.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

According to Maruti, the AMT version of the new Swift delivers an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 25.75 kmpl, while the manual version offers 24.80 kmpl. However, to get accurate mileage figures, I would need to drive the car for a longer period. Since I had limited time with the car, I can't comment much on its real-world mileage.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

Moving on to the handling aspect, which has always been a standout feature of the Maruti Swift, even in earlier models. Despite being a small car, it still offers impressive handling and a lively driving experience. The steering response and overall handling are commendable, leaving a lasting impression. Even at high speeds, the car maintains its agility and handles beautifully. The suspension setup is also noteworthy, effectively handling potholes and bumps on the road.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

Safety

When it comes to safety, especially with Maruti Suzuki cars, it's a top concern for customers. To instill more confidence in buyers, Maruti has outfitted the all-new Swift with an impressive array of safety features. These include six airbags, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Assist, Anti-lock Braking System with Electronic Brake-force Distribution, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX as standard features. Additionally, all passengers are provided with 3-point seat belts equipped with reminders for added safety assurance.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

Verdict

When considering the all-new Swift, there are several factors to weigh. The company has made significant changes to the design and interior, which are quiet impressive. Fuel economy is another aspect to consider, and the car offers competitive mileage. In terms of safety features, Maruti provides a generous standard package.

However, if engine power is a priority for you, this car might not meet your expectations. Yet, when looking at the overall package, the Swift offers good value for its price. If you are in the market for a feature-rich hatchback, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift could be an excellent choice.