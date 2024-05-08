Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG Introduces Enhanced Safety Features, Read More for Detail

Maruti Suzuki Brezza | Maruti Suzuki

In a bid to bolster the appeal of its popular Brezza model in the CNG variant, Maruti Suzuki has introduced additional safety features in the compact SUV. According to reports, the company has enhanced the vehicle’s safety standards by incorporating robust features such as Hill Hold Assist, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and Multiple airbags as standard across all trims.

Despite the incorporation of additional safety features in the CNG model, Maruti Suzuki has opted to maintain the existing pricing structure. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG continues to be available in three variants – LXI, VXI, and ZXI, with prices starting at Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki has expanded its Brezza lineup by offering both petrol and CNG variants of the popular compact SUV. Both iterations are powered by the same 1.5-litre engine, capable of delivering a maximum power output of 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. However, when running on CNG, the engine produces a slightly reduced output of 87bhp and 121Nm of torque.

Regardless of the fuel type, the engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard. Additionally, petrol versions of the Brezza are equipped with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, providing customers with a range of transmission options to suit their driving preferences.

Maintaining consistency with its petrol counterpart, the CNG version of the Brezza retains the same stylish aesthetics. It boasts an updated headlight setup with sleek Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) and prominent cladding along the sides, enhancing its rugged appeal. At the rear, the SUV showcases striking taillights, complemented by chrome-finished Brezza badging positioned prominently at the center, further accentuating its distinctive and eye-catching design.