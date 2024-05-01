Maruti Suzuki commences pre-bookings for the much-awaited Epic New Swift |

New Delhi, 1 May 2024: Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country’s leading carmaker, announces the commencement of pre-bookings for the highly anticipated 4th generation Epic New Swift for INR 11,000/-. In this All-new generation, the Epic New Swift builds on its much-loved signature sporty design while enhancing its dynamism and fun-to-drive quotient.

Maruti Suzuki’s Swift has been India’s No. 1 premium hatchback with over 29 lakh proud owners since its launch. With a cult fan following, this sporty premium hatchback has constantly redefined the segment benchmark for sporty and dynamic driving performance. Now, the Epic New Swift is poised to build on this rich legacy in a truly Epic manner!

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Swift has been an iconic brand for Maruti Suzuki, one that has evolved with changing times to redefine customer expectations. Its 29 lakh strong customer base and numerous awards & accolades are a testament to how the iconic Swift has gone from strength to strength. The Epic New Swift stays true to its much-loved sporty DNA, while balancing new-age expectations of environment friendliness with low emissions. As always, the next-generation Swift is all set to create new benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment and further the concept of the ‘Joy of Mobility’ in its own right.”