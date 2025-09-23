HoABL Growth Housing In Naigaon Oversubscribed 6X: 8,838 Registrations For 1,419 Homes

Mumbai: The House of Abhinandan Lodha’s (HoABL) first Growth Housing project in Naigaon has witnessed unprecedented demand for its launch, with 8838 registrations received for just 1419 homes on offer. This overwhelming response — translating to over 6X times oversubscription — underscoring a massive shift in the aspirational housing category.

With the launch of Mumbai’s First Mega Growth Housing Scheme on offer in Naigaon, one of Western Mumbai’s fastest growing corridors, the brand has established a new benchmark in affordable housing — homes that are both aspirational and accessible, bridging a gap in the market where affordability has seldom met aspiration.

DIGITAL PLATFORM TRAFFIC – 35 days – 15th August to 21st September 2025

· 3 Lac unique visitors on growwithhoabl.com

· 69k unique visits & 17k OTP verified logins on registration. https://growwithhoabl.com/

· 45000 AI conversations

· 18 crore digital impressions

CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDING

· 55% salaried & 45% self-employed / business

· 8% customers registered without any human intervention

· 68% Registrations through Channel partners

· 32% Registrations through Direct channels / mediums

· 60% customers are in the age group of 25-38 years

What sets this revolution apart is that, for the very first time, buyers at this price point gain access to guarantees and commitments never seen before, along with a complete range of contemporary amenities typically reserved for luxury projects. The community features landscaped podiums, rooftop gardens, the exclusive Great Growth Club for fitness and leisure, EV charging facilities, digital security, children’s play areas, and vibrant high-street retail. With 73% of the development dedicated to open spaces, residents will enjoy greenery, natural light, and well-ventilated surroundings—benefits rarely found in this segment. On top of this, buyers enjoy milestone-linked payment plans, a first-year maintenance waiver, and complimentary membership to the Great Growth Club.

Commenting on the announcement, Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman, The House of Abhinandan Lodha, said: “Housing is one of the biggest drivers of social and economic progress in India. With Growth Housing, we are creating a new category that combines aspiration with accessibility, so that first-time buyers don’t have to choose between quality and affordability. This is about building trust in a segment that has been underserved and setting a foundation for millions of Indians to participate in the country’s growth story. We are creating a signature development unlike anything Mumbai has ever seen — a truly one-of-a-kind, disruptive project that redefines what’s possible.”

What makes this launch stand apart even more is Growth Housing’s digital-only, AI-powered approach. All 8,838 registrations have happened through https://growwithhoabl.com/, where buyers have self-registered, transacted after accessing all information, in a seamless and transparent manner. What makes the platform distinctive is its use of AI at every stage of the journey — from personalised recommendations on home configurations to real-time updates on construction and payments. An integrated AI assistant ensures buyers have an always-available guide, answering queries, simplifying paperwork, and providing clarity at each step of the process. On the backend, AI is also being deployed to improve project efficiency and reduce costs, allowing HoABL to pass on benefits directly to customers — ensuring affordability without compromise. This holistic use of AI reinforces HoABL’s commitment to credibility, transparency, and customer-first service.

In line with HoABL’s commitment to building responsibly, the Naigaon development is designed as a sustainable and future-ready community — with homes planned for ample natural light and ventilation, and passive design strategies that harness natural breezes. The landscape uses native flora for water preservation, while rainwater harvesting, low-flow fixtures, and efficient STPs ensure water conservation. Rooftop solar panels, solar-powered LED streetlights, energy-efficient equipment, EV charging facilities, and waste management systems further strengthen its green approach. Eco-friendly materials such as AAC blocks, fly-ash concrete, and curing compounds reduce the project’s carbon footprint. Together, these measures ensure wellness, inclusivity, and resilience — redefining affordable housing with sustainability at its core.

Equally disruptive is the fact that affordability here does not come at the cost of quality, accessibility/ seamless connectivity. Lower prices usually mean isolation, but Growth Housing overturns that notion by placing buyers in strategically connected locations. In Naigaon, this means direct rail connectivity to Mumbai’s prime business hubs, proximity to schools, hospitals, retail and recreational options, and easy access to upcoming mega infrastructure projects such as Borivali–Thane Twin Tunnel, Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor, Bullet Train, and Virar–Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor. The location is poised for exponential growth, putting first-time buyers at the centre of Mumbai’s expansion.

Rahul Mittal, Promoter, Mittal Builders, said, “Growth housing has struck a chord because it speaks to what buyers want today; credibility, clarity, and commitment. The overwhelming registrations in Naigaon reflect not just demand for homes, but faith in a new way of delivering them. For us, this is about shaping enduring communities and contributing to a housing movement that can redefine Mumbai’s next phase of growth.”

Rakesh Pai, Chief Operating Officer, The House of Abhinandan Lodha added: “Naigaon is at the centre of Mumbai’s growth story, and this project places first-time buyers right at the heart of it. By pairing a landmark development with a digital-only access point, we are delivering not just homes but an ecosystem of support, trust, and community living.”

Akshay Mittal, Promoter, Mittal Builders, said, “Naigaon marks a new chapter in Mumbai’s housing story, driven by developments that balance aspiration with accessibility. The strong demand we are seeing reflects a deeper shift; buyers today want trusted communities with clarity and scale. This vision is central to shaping corridors that will anchor the city’s future growth

The Naigaon development, rising 35 storeys high with a development potential of 3 mn. sq.ft. in partnership with Mittal Builders, showcases this philosophy in action. Residences are intelligently designed across multiple configurations: 1 BHK homes of 323 sq. ft. starting at ₹32.99 lakh, and 2 BHK homes of 484.27 sq. ft. from ₹49.99 lakh, and 2 BHK Rise homes of 621 sq. ft. from ₹67.99 lakh. All homes come with premium finishes such as marble-finished tiles, French windows, granite kitchens, and high-quality fittings — ensuring that first-time buyers can access design and quality typically associated with luxury developments.

This development is being undertaken under a joint development agreement with Mittal Builders, a reputed name with a legacy of delivering landmark projects across Mumbai. The partnership combines Mittal’s on-ground expertise with HoABL’s digital-only approach and brand trust, ensuring that Growth Housing’s debut offering is both credible and transformative for the affordable housing segment.

Xanadu Realty are the Knowledge partners for the Project.