Maharashtra Govt & AAAI Launch National Poster Design Challenge

The Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Film, Stage & Cultural Development Corporation Ltd. and the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), today announced the launch of “TURN VISION INTO ART: Design the Poster, Celebrate the Decade.”

This nationwide competition invites branding agencies, design studios, independent artists, and creative individuals to design iconic posters that celebrate a decade of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark initiatives — including Make in India, Digital India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Skill India, Waves Summit, and Yoga.

Seventy-five (75) winners will receive prizes, trophies, and certificates. Their work will be showcased in leading art galleries, featured in a commemorative coffee-table book, and amplified nationwide across social and digital platforms — offering creators unmatched visibility and recognition.

Speaking about the initiative, Shri Ashish Shelar, Minister of Cultural Affairs, Maharashtra, said: “This competition is more than a creative challenge; it is a celebration of a decade of transformative initiatives. We call upon artists, designers, and agencies to turn vision into art and contribute to the visual narrative of our nation’s progress.”

Adding to this, Shri Srinivasan Swamy, President, AAAI, stated: “Design and communication have the power to inspire action and shape culture. Through this initiative, we are giving India’s creative community an opportunity to leave a lasting imprint on the story of the nation’s progress. It is both a responsibility and a privilege to bring alive these landmark initiatives in a way that connects with people across the country.”

Call for Entries

Participants must submit an A2-size poster in PDF / JPEG / PNG format by 7th October 2025 at www.pmvision2art.com

Submityourpostersby7thOctober2025andbepartofthislandmarkculturalinitiative.