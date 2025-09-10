IAA To Celebrates 10th Edition Of Indiaa Awards On 7th October In Mumbai

IAA marks a decade of honoring excellence with the 10th edition of IndIAA Awards, celebrating creative brilliance on October 7th in Mumbai.

Says Abhishek Karnani, President IAA, “This year marks a significant milestone as we celebrate the 10th edition of the awards for Creative Excellence. The distinguished jury was chaired by Arun Srinivas, Managing Director & Country Head at Meta. Joining him were industry stalwarts: Mohit Malhotra (CEO, Dabur India Limited), Kalpen Parekh (MD & CEO, DSP Mutual Fund), Anindita Veluri (Director – Marketing, Adobe India), Neil George (Former MD, Nivea India / Abbott Nutrition India), and Promeet Ghosh (MD & CEO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd). The judging process has concluded and the winners will be announced on 7th October at the awards ceremony.”

Abhishek Karnani, President, International Advertising Association, India Chapter |

Jaydeep Gandhi, Vice President IAA and Chairperson IndIAA Awards, shares, “The IndIAA Awards are a unique, industry-led initiative designed to honour real advertising, work that has already delivered measurable impact in the marketplace. Staying true to this ethos, we celebrate creative excellence that has resonated with Indian consumers even before it reaches our jury. What sets these awards apart is their nomination process: entries cannot be submitted directly. Instead, a panel of senior editors from the marcom trade media, who track advertising daily, shortlisted the standout campaigns. This curated selection was then presented to our distinguished jury who deliberated and decided the winners. At the grand IndIAA Awards Nite, all co-creators of the winning work will be felicitated, reinforcing our commitment to collaborative achievement and authentic recognition.”

Jaydeep Gandhi, Vice President IAA and Chairperson IndIAA Awards |

RSVP Mandatory : Kindly write to rsvp@iaaindiachapter.org