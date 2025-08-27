Common Mistakes To Avoid When Booking TSRTC/APSRTC Tickets Online

Travelling by state-run bus services is still one of the most reliable ways to get around in many parts of India. |

Travelling by state-run bus services is still one of the most reliable ways to get around in many parts of India. Platforms like TSRTC and APSRTC have made ticket booking simple, with the convenience of doing everything from your phone or laptop. Still, even with all these advantages, travellers often make small mistakes during the booking process that can lead to inconvenience later.

By understanding these common slip-ups, passengers can plan better and enjoy a smoother journey.

Not Checking the Exact Route and Service Type

Even if you have travelled between two cities before, it’s worth confirming the route and the type of service before booking. Both TSRTC and APSRTC operate multiple categories of buses, ranging from standard services to premium ones.

● A non-stop express might save time, but could skip boarding points you expect.

● Some services may take a slightly longer route to cover additional towns.

Tip: Check the service type, total travel time, and the number of stops in advance. This prevents confusion on the day of travel.

Overlooking the Boarding and Dropping Points

Many passengers focus only on the departure and arrival cities but forget to double-check the boarding and drop-off locations. In larger cities, buses may start from a depot far from the city centre or end at a suburban terminal.

For example:

● A bus from Hyderabad to Vijayawada might depart from a specific terminal rather than the main city bus station.

● Similarly, an APSRTC service could drop passengers at an outer ring road point instead of the central stand.

Always match the boarding point with the location most convenient for you, and plan your commute to the bus stop accordingly.

Booking at the Last Minute During Peak Seasons

Seats on popular routes tend to fill up fast, especially during festival seasons, long weekends, or school holidays. Many travellers wait until the last minute, hoping to get a better seat or more options, only to find most services sold out.

For instance:

● During Sankranti or Diwali, buses from Hyderabad, Chennai, or Vijayawada can get booked weeks in advance.

● Booking late often means compromising on preferred timings or paying more for premium seats.

Tip: Reserve your seat as soon as your travel plan is confirmed, particularly if you are booking TSRTC or APSRTC services during high-demand periods.

Ignoring Seat Layouts and Preferences

One of the benefits of booking online is being able to select your preferred seat in advance. Yet, some passengers skip this step and settle for any seat assigned automatically.

If you’re particular about:

● Window seats for views

● Aisle seats for easy movement

● Front rows for less motion sickness

● Upper berths in sleeper coaches for more privacy

…then take the time to review the seating chart before confirming the booking.

Forgetting to Verify Travel Timings

Departure times are clearly mentioned during booking, but travellers sometimes confuse AM and PM slots or misread 24-hour time formats. This is especially important for late-night departures that roll over into the next day.

For example, a 00:30 AM bus on Monday means you actually need to reach the boarding point late on Sunday night. Missing this detail could lead to missed journeys or unnecessary waiting at the terminal.

Not Reviewing Cancellation and Rescheduling Policies

Life is unpredictable, and travel plans may change. Both TSRTC and APSRTC offer different cancellation and rescheduling rules depending on the service type.

● Some premium services may allow free rescheduling within a specific time frame.

● Others may charge a percentage of the fare if cancelled close to departure.

Understanding these policies before booking ensures you know what to expect if plans change.

Entering Passenger Details Incorrectly

It’s easy to rush through the booking form and make small errors in name, age, or gender selection. While minor spelling errors in names may not cause issues in most cases, age and gender details can matter for concessions or seat allocations.

Always review passenger details before proceeding to payment. A quick check can prevent complications if ID verification is required during boarding.

Using Unstable Internet or Payment Methods

Online bookings rely on smooth transactions. A poor internet connection or unreliable payment method can lead to failed bookings or double charges.

● Use a stable internet connection when confirming your booking.

● Choose payment methods you trust, and wait for the confirmation message or email before assuming your ticket is booked.

Not Saving or Printing the Ticket Confirmation

With digital bookings, it’s tempting to rely entirely on your phone screen for ticket access. But technical issues like a drained battery, phone malfunction, or network outage can leave you stranded without proof of booking.

Good practice:

● Save a screenshot of your e-ticket immediately after booking.

● Carry a printed copy if possible, especially for long intercity journeys.

Skipping Weather and Traffic Checks Before Travel

While your ticket might be booked perfectly, your journey can still be delayed by heavy rains, fog, or peak-hour traffic near the boarding point.

Checking weather updates helps you dress appropriately and plan extra travel time to reach the bus stand without stress. For instance, during monsoon season in coastal Andhra Pradesh, start early to avoid delays caused by waterlogging or slow traffic.

Relying Solely on One Contact Number for Updates

Most platforms send updates like schedule changes or boarding alerts to the registered mobile number. If that phone is switched off, you could miss important notifications.

Tip: Share your travel details with a family member or friend so they can also track updates if needed.

Real-World Example: Festival Rush Bookings

Consider a traveller booking a TSRTC bus from Hyderabad to Tirupati just before a long weekend. If they wait until two days before departure, they may find only night buses available, with boarding points far from the city centre. A similar situation happens for APSRTC services from Vijayawada to Chennai during festive periods — prime seats go first, leaving last-minute passengers with limited choices.

Conclusion

Internet booking of TSRTC / APSRTC tickets has made travel arrangements easier; however, minor slip-ups can still spoil a smooth run. Passengers will not need to be stressed, provided they confirm the information on the type of service, the boarding locations and preferences and the travel schedule.

A bit of preparation makes a world of difference. Making early reservations, checking everything and keeping track of the policies is the best way to make sure that when you are finally ready to travel, you only have to enjoy the travelling process without worrying about things taking place closer to the time.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.