Content Creator Guru Veer Emerges As Tractor Icon With 4.59M YouTube Subscribers

From village fields to viral fame—Guru Veer is rewriting the story of rural grit and glory | File Photo

Guru Veer’s life reads like a story of relentless hard work, sacrifice, and belief. Growing up in Village Habhipura, Biaora, District Rajgarh, he faced financial struggles, family health issues, and setbacks—but he transformed them into stepping stones toward success.

Fitness Beginnings in 2016

In 2016, Guru Veer uploaded his first fitness video. With no gym equipment, he created his own dumbbells and began training. Although the videos didn’t pick up views initially, he kept uploading, all while preparing for the Army. During this period, he also managed his household duties as his father’s health declined. Farming and fieldwork became part of his daily grind.

The Tractor Revolution

Guru Veer’s fortunes shifted when he turned to tractor videos. Audiences loved his authentic and raw connection with rural life. By 2024, after buying his first iPhone, his videos began going viral, some crossing 40 million views. He innovated further by modifying his tractors. His Thar Roxx is today regarded as India’s No. 1 modified Thar Roxx.

Achievements and Social Media Growth

- YouTube: 4.59M subscribers

- Instagram: 2.4M followers

- Facebook: 391k followers

He purchased a Baleno car for his father and a John Deere tractor for himself, which he modified to stand out as the strongest tractor in Madhya Pradesh. His efforts set off a wave of tractor trends in the region, and his involvement in tractor tochan competitions earned him even greater respect.

Public Love

Guru Veer’s first major public meetup in Gotampura attracted nearly 1 lakh attendees, with a traffic jam stretching over 10 km—an extraordinary show of public admiration.

The Road Ahead

Guru Veer dreams of entering Bigg Boss while continuing his dual passions for tractors and fitness. His life story, from homemade weights to millions of followers, proves that nothing is impossible with dedication and courage.