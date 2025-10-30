Piyush Goyal Pushes For Leather Industry Growth, Highlights Self-Reliance For Youth

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal | File Photo

Mumbai: Uttar Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal has called for exploring possibilities for his Area to have facilities like Rs250 Crore Mega Cluster of Leather Footwear & Accessories in Ratlad Village.

Considering the growing demand for high-quality footwear in India and abroad, it is essential that the youth become self-reliant and independent in the leather industry, said Piyush Goyal. He stated that both the Central and State governments are implementing various initiatives to promote this sector.

Under the guidance of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, a special skill development program for the overall development of the cobbler community was organized on Thursday. The event was held with great enthusiasm at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Kaushalya Vikas Kendra, near Pioneer School in Kandivali (East).

During the event, Piyush Goyal interacted directly with members of the cobbler community through video conference. He provided insights on new opportunities in the industrial sector, the importance of skill development, and guidance on how to establish one’s own business.

Piyush Goyal stated that youth are being encouraged towards entrepreneurship, with opportunities being created for startups, innovative designs, and the production of comfortable and stylish footwear. Additionally, the reduction of GST rates from 12% to 5% has enhanced competitiveness in manufacturing and sales, providing a major boost to the industry. Schemes such as Rohidas Leather Industries & Charmakar Development Corporation Ltd. and Micro Credit Finance are offering financial assistance and training opportunities to the youth.

To maintain product quality, the government has implemented a Quality Control Order to prevent the sale of substandard goods and help Indian products gain more global recognition. Just as the Kolhapuri chappal received a GI tag, there are plans to extend similar recognition to traditional products like Mojari, thereby enhancing the identity and prestige of indigenous craftsmanship. Such initiatives will help Indian youth explore innovation-driven, skill-based entrepreneurship, boost employment, and move the nation strongly toward the goal of a “Developed India.”

During the event, experienced mentors and industry experts conducted multiple training sessions. These included topics such as promoting entrepreneurship, using modern technology for industry setup, exploring new avenues for product sales, and implementing the concept of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India).

Participants shared that the initiative not only provided skill training but also gave them the direction and confidence needed to start their own businesses.

The event was attended by General Secretary Satyaprakash Singh, other office-bearers, social organizations, and a large number of members from the cobbler community.