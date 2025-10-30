Mumbai: Rotary Clubs Of District 3141 To Organise Special Cultural Program By Specially-Abled Children On November 8 At Nehru Science Centre

Logo Of Rotary Clubs Of District 3141 | X

Mumbai: An inspiring event is set to take place at the Nehru Science Centre in Mumbai on November 8, 2025, beginning at 10:00 am. The Rotary Clubs of District 3141 under Rotary Service Week are organising a special cultural program featuring performances by children with diverse abilities.

The event will showcase the remarkable talents of visually impaired, physically challenged, and intellectually challenged students from various special schools across the city. Through music and dance, these children will express their creativity, confidence, and spirit—reminding everyone that ability shines far beyond limitation.

The initiative aims to promote inclusion and awareness about the extraordinary potential within differently-abled individuals. Representatives from Rotary Clubs, educators, dignitaries, and families are expected to attend, making it a celebration of joy, talent, and human connection.

About Rotary District 3141:

Rotary District 3141 consists of 104 Clubs in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area. It has a combined strength of over 5,700 members, who are part of various projects like health, water, sanitation, organ donation, and education.

The Rotary Club of Bombay was formed on 19th March 1929.. Of the 38 charter members of the club in Bombay, 37 were non-Indians. The only Indian was Sir Phiroz Sethna, a legislative member, who later served as District Governor (1937-’38).

Rotary movement also rose in Gujarat, Maharashtra and other Indian states. Between 1929 till 1970, these clubs were structured in various zones & districts several times to accommodate the growth of the Rotary movement worldwide. Then, RI District 314 came into existence on July 1, 1970, with a membership of 1702 in 34 clubs.

At its February 1982 meeting, the Board of Directors of Rotary International reorganised the Rotary Clubs in India according to the revenue districts. District 314 comprised the revenue districts of Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Bombay, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Jalgaon, Nasik, Thane, Wardha, and Yeotmal. Effective July 1, 1990, RI District 314 was reorganised to comprise the revenue districts of only Bombay and Thane.

The District 314 was renamed as District 3140 Rotary District. This district was fiurther bifurcated into two districts - District 3141 (Mumbai Revenue district) and 3142 (Thane Revenue District).