New Maruti Suzuki Swift Teased Before India Launch; Bookings Open at Rs 11,000

Maruti Suzuki Swift |

Excitement is building as Maruti Suzuki prepares to unveil the all-new Swift in May 2024. Giving us a sneak peek with the tagline, ‘New Epic Swift’, the carmaker hints at what’s to come with a teaser image showing off the front of the car. What we can see suggests an updated look with sharper LED headlights, a redesigned grille, and a cool red paint job. While we can’t see all the exterior changes, there is a buzz about new alloy wheels and redesigned LED tail-lights.

Inside, expect upgrades like a fancy floating touchscreen for your music and bigger display for car info. They’re also adding USB-C ports for faster charging and rear AC vents for the comfortable ride.

Read Also Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Waiting Period Extends to 2 Months

Safety wise, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is set to come with 6-airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control. Though some fancy features like advanced driving aids and rear disc brakes seen at the Tokyo Motor Show might not make it to the India version, the focus seems to be on what really matters for local customers.

New-Gen Suzuki Swift (Representational) |

Both the Japan-spec and India-spec Maruti Suzuki Swift are set to powered by the Z Series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, marking a notable consistency between the two markets. Anticipate power and torque outputs to align closely with those of the existing K Series 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. Currently, the K12 engine delivers 89bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. Transmission options are expected to include both manual and automatic variants, although Maruti Suzuki has not yet confirmed these details officially.

Read Also Maruti Suzuki Developing an Affordable Hybrid Car Tailored for the Indian Market

Ahead of its anticipated launch on May 9, Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for the new Swift, signaling the beginning of excitement among potential buyers. Interested individuals can secure their spot with a booking amount of Rs 11,000. Pricing projections place the new Swift in the range of Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon its debut in the Indian market, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is poised to compete with contenders like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, priced between Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 8.23 lakh, as well as the Tata Punch, ranging from Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Swift - Present Generation Model |

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Swift has been an iconic brand for Maruti Suzuki, one that has evolved with changing times to redefine customer expectations. Its 29 lakh strong customer base and numerous awards & accolades are a testament to how the iconic Swift has gone from strength to strength. The Epic New Swift stays true to its much-loved sporty DNA, while balancing new-age expectations of environment friendliness with low emissions. As always, the next-generation Swift is all set to create new benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment and further the concept of the ‘Joy of Mobility’ in its own right.”