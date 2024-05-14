 Maruti Suzuki Launches Fronx Delta+ (O) Variant in India, Prices Begin at Rs 8.93 Lakh
Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Fronx | Maruti

Maruti Suzuki has launched a fresh mid-spec Delta+ (O) variant for its Fronx model in India. This latest variant of Maruti Suzuki Fronx, based on the Delta+ trim, boasts 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with options for both automatic and manual gearboxes.

The manual variant (MT) starts at Rs 8.93 lakh, while the automatic (AMT) version is priced at Rs 9.43 lakh, marking a Rs 15,000 increase over the Delta+ models. Notably, these new variants also come with added safety features like six-airbags and a tyre repair kit.

With the addition of this variant, the Fronx line-up now offers six trim levels: Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Delta+(O), Zeta, and Alpha. Alongside the addition of a tyre repair kit and six airbags, the new mid-spec variant mirrors the standard model in features.

This includes steering-mounted audio controls, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, keyless entry, automatic climate control, a 4-speaker sound system, electronic stability control, and rear parking sensors.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny & Maruti Suzuki Fronx | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+ (O) model is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine, delivering 88.7bhp and 113Nm of torque. This engine is available with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. Additionally, the Fronx offers a 1-liter turbo-petrol engine, generating 98.6bhp and 148Nm of torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter.

In India, the price of the Fronx starts from Rs 7.51 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.88 lakh (ex-showroom). This Maruti Suzuki model competes with the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Toyota Taisor, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Renault Kiger.

