TVS Apache RTR 160 Series Launches Sleek All-Black Edition Starting at Rs 1.20 Lakh

TVS has launched the Blaze of Black Dark Edition for its Apache RTR 160 series in India. The prices start at Rs 1.20 lakh for the Apache RTR 160 2V Black Edition and go up to Rs 1.25 lakh for the Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition (ex-showroom). This special edition features a sleek all-black design, including a fuel tank with a black TVS Apache stallion logo and a black exhaust. It also has Apache and RTR 160 4V stickers on the side panels and tail. Apart from the new look, the Black Edition has the same features as the base model, such as a rear drum brake and no Bluetooth connectivity.

The TVS Apache RTR 2V Black Edition is powered by a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with two valves. In Sport mode, it delivers 15.8bhp at 8,750rpm and 13.85Nm of torque at 7,000rom. In Rain and Urban modes, these figures drop to 13.14bhp and 12.7Nm at 6,500rpm.

On the other hand, the Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition features a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with four valves, producing 17.35bhp and 14.73Nm. It shares the same riding modes as the 2V variant. Both models come with a five-speed gearbox.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 Black Editions offer three riding modes and a front-disc-rear drum brake setup. They come with Glide Through Technology (GTT), all-LED lighting, and the TVS SmartXonnect system with voice assistance. They also have a digital instrument cluster, but it doesn’t support Bluetooth.

These bikes compete with the Hero Xtreme 160R, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, and Yamaha FZS-FI in the market.