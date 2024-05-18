Blazing Style: TVS Launches Sleek RTR 160 4V Black Edition At ₹1.25 Lakh

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | May 18, 2024
TVS has launched the RTR 160 4V Black Edition in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.25 lakh.
The Black Edition features an all-black treatment on the bodywork, engine, exhaust, and other components.
The bike is equipped with telescopic front forks, a rear monoshock, alloy wheels, a front disc brake, a rear drum brake, LED lighting, and a digital instrument cluster.
The TVS logo on the fuel tank is also blacked out.
The Black Edition remains the same as the standard RTR 160 4V.
It is powered by a 159.7cc, oil-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 17.31bhp and 14.73Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.
